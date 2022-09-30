Mount Pleasant takes fresh approach with coaching structure

Heathcote District Football Netball League runner-up Mt Pleasant has made a change at the top.
Adam Baird will coach the Blues by himself, having shared the role with Darren Walsh the past two seasons.
Walsh has been appointed the club's inaugural director of coaching.
"In his new role Darren will continue to build on our club's improvement path that he commenced when he joined us in 2018,'' Mounts' president Phil Whiting said.
"Darren will lead our club as a whole and provide mentor support to all football grades, coaches and players.
"We are very excited to appoint Adam as our senior Coach for the next two years and support his footy coaching progression, in as supportive an environment as possible, as he commences his first season as a playing senior coach.
"We believe we will have the best of both worlds in 2023 by combining Darren's passion and experience in a guiding/mentor role, with Adam's drive and enthusiasm to be a senior coach, leading by example and challenging our players with new ideas.
"Our goal for 2023 is that together we can build on our recent successes and take the next step as a whole club to improve on our 2022 season."
Mounts finished on the bottom of the ladder in 2017 and under Walsh's guidance steadily improved to sixth in 2018, fourth in 2019 and fifth in the COVID-shortened 2021 season.
This year the club qualified for the grand final where it lost by 20 points to LBU.
"We feel very fortunate that our improvement over the last five years has been built with a well-planned balance of junior player retention and recruiting key position quality players, from quality families to join our club and assist with our player development and improvement,'' Whiting said.
"Two-thirds of our senior playing list are players who have played third grade footy for our club and stayed. Collectively this group of players have an average age of 22, providing us with an exciting future.
"We are also very fortunate to have a dozen players recruited over the last five years that have also stayed with us and will be one or two-point players in 2023.
"This journey of improvement is a testament to the immense contribution Darren has made to our club and the exciting opportunity ahead of us as Adam grows in his coaching career.
"We are extremely excited with what will now be possible as we promote both Darren and Adam to their new roles in 2023."
The majority of the Blues' senior group has re-signed for 2023, including ruckman Chris Down, star forward Ben Weightman and consistent defender Bryce Hinneberg.
