Just Folk, Hi Stranger set for Seymour Cup showdown

BENDIGO'S two best thoroughbreds - Just Folk and Hi Stranger - are poised to clash for the first time in this Sunday's $200,000 Seymour Cup.
The past two winners of the Bendigo horse of the year award will be among a field of 15 contenders for the Listed 1600m event.
Adding an extra level of intrigue and excitement to the showdown - particularly for local racing followers - the pair will go head-to-head on their home track, with the cup being run at the Bendigo Jockey Club.
The Josh Julius-trained dual Group 2 winner Just Folk and Shane Fliedner's Hi Stranger have easily been the premier performers emanating from Bendigo over the past two and a bit racing seasons.
They always seemed destined to clash at some point and will now get the opportunity in a quality country cup.
Fourth up from a spell, Julius said Just Folk had come through his last run in the $1 million Group 1 Rupert Clarke Stakes (1400m) with no dramas.
"It's nice to get the chance to run in a nice race on our home deck," he said.
"He was up at Sydney in The Doncaster instead of back here on Golden Mile day (in April) and he's not a horse who is going to get 2400m, so we've ruled the Bendigo Cup out.
"So these transferred Seymour Cups and possibly the Golden Mile are the only things we'll get to do on our home track. It's good to be playing at home for a change."
Just Folk will be lining up in the Seymour Cup for the second straight year.
He finished fifth in last year's race at Ballarat as a five-year-old behind Group 1 winner Mr Brightside, before going on to win the Group 2 Crystal Mile at Moonee Valley 13 days later.
Often aboard Hi Stranger, 2021 Bendigo Cup-winning jockey Harry Coffey will retain the ride on Just Folk after partnering him in the Rupert Clarke.
Julius admitted to some slight concern with the top weight of 60kg - 3.5kg more than the next highest-rated horse So Si Bon and 5.5kg more than the early favourite Sir Davy - but none whatsoever with his barrier draw of 13.
"He's really starting to come into his own now and looking really well in the coat," he said.
"Rupert Clarke day he looked like he had some improvement in him both in condition and the coat, but he's come out of that run really well.
"He raced like he was ready for the mile.
"We knew we'd be up in the weights going into these types of races, but the barrier is no knock. I'd rather be three from the outside than three from the inside with him.
"He's a horse who really likes momentum and he will get a chance to build some and work his way into the race when we need to."
Hi Stranger will also be dropping back in grade following his eighth of 12 runners in the Group 3 Sandown Stakes (1500m) last Sunday.
Fliedner has no concerns with the seven-day turnaround in between runs.
"He's starting to get back into some races he can be relatively competitive in and with no disrespect to any of the opposition it's probably three or four lengths down from what he raced in last start," he said.
"That should bring him into calculations, without being assured of anything.
"His last start was a so-so run. He raced a little bit closer earlier, but only because there was no speed and then they took off 600m from home, which didn't suit him. He's usually a better horse with a fair bit of speed early and the leaders coming back.
"The leaders there kept going, so it was one of those races where mathematically he couldn't do any good.
"Hopefully, Bendigo might be a truly run race - that would give us every chance."
Hi Stranger, the winner of last year's Echuca and Kilmore cups, boasts a convincing record on his home track, with wins on Bendigo Cup day in both 2019 and 2020 and a second in this year's Listed Golden Mile among his four starts.
While that must be taken into account, Fliedner said it was equally a reflection of the opposition.
"Cherry Tortoni beat us in the Golden Mile and realistically that was the only race he won that preparation," he said.
"They got him up for that run and that's what happens to our horses.
"You get into a good race and you only have to have one little thing that doesn't fall into place and you are not in contention.
"We give ourselves a chance, but everything will need to work for us."
With Coffey, who has ridden the six-year-old gelding in each of his last three starts engaged on Just Folk, Damien Thornton steps back aboard Hi Stranger.
The pair have combined for three wins and five placings in their 15 starts as a team.
