Bendigo Football Netball League premier Gisborne will attempt to defend its crown with a new senior coach.
Former Essendon and Richmond player Brad Fox has taken over the role from premiership coach Rob Waters, who has stepped down because of business interests.
"I've coached for a long time and I need a break. I'm time poor at the moment,'' Waters said.
"People don't see how much time it takes through the week and I had to make sure that I could give the job 110 per cent.
"I dropped off a bit with my time this year and it was going to be similar next year and I didn't want to disrespect the job.
"Brad will come on board. He's had a fair bit to do with us the past two years, he's a past coach of the club, he's a good bloke and we've talked daily about the club.
"It's a beautiful transition."
Waters took over as Gisborne coach from Clinton Young at the end of the 2019 season.
After finishing third in 2019, the Dogs had high hopes of taking the next step in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
When football life returned to normal this year, Gisborne only lost two home and away games on its way to the minor premiership.
The Dogs overcame a loss to Strathfieldsaye in the second semi-final to edge out Golden Square in a thrilling preliminary final.
On grand final day the Dogs produced their best as they ploughed through the QEO mud to defeat the Storm by 28 points and claim the club's first senior flag in 16 years.
Waters won't be lost to the club, with an assistant coaching role on offer.
"Brad wants me to be a line coach and it looks like I will,'' Waters said.
"I'll miss the start of pre-season, but I'm happy to help where I can, whether that be line coach, water boy or runner.
"It will still be a bit of work, but it frees up some time for me to work on the things away from footy that I need to.
"My son moves up to the under-18s next year, so I'm looking forward to watching some footy.
"I love the place, so I'll still be around."
Fox has a strong history with Gisborne.
After playing 21 AFL games for the Bombers and Tigers between 1991 and 1993, Fox joined Gisborne as a 24-year-old playing coach in 1994.
He led a young Dogs side to two preliminary finals and was playing assistant coach in a hat-trick of Riddell league flags from 1997-99.
He had the same role in Keilor's 2000 premiership team before he took up the opposition team analyst role for the Brisbane Lions in 2001 and 2002.
Fox was Victorian manager for the Lions in the premiership year of 2003 and the grand final loss of 2004.
He most recently coached under-age football at Rupertswood before he returned to Gisborne this year and was an assistant coach for the Dogs' under-18 premiership side.
Brad's son James played in the Gisborne under-18 side this year and he played four senior games, kicking six goals.
