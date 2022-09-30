After two consecutive cancellations due to the global pandemic, Elmore Field Days returns next week.
Over 700 exhibitors will descend on the Elmore Events Centre site from October 4 to 6 with organisers expecting one of the busiest field days for many years.
Marketing chairman Derek Shotton said recent rainfall hasn't dampened spirits, and the 57th iteration of the event is ready for anything.
"The site's held up pretty well, the bark chip suppliers have done very well out of us," he said.
"We've had plenty of wet years in the past, we'll get them again.
"It doesn't hold us back, it just makes us a bit slower.
Hundreds of farm machinery exhibitors will be part of the event. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
"We've had droughts, floods, windstorms... we know what we have to do and we just do it."
Mr Shotton said for farmers looking to check out the latest agriculture technology, machinery and storages, Field Days has "become more relevant".
"You don't buy at Field Days, but you do your comparisons," he said.
"It's one of the few places you can go where you can see a full range of equipment."
The field days are overseen by a volunteer committee of mostly Elmore and district locals and the three-day event is expected to inject millions of dollars into the district's economy as farmers flock to the site from across south-eastern Australia in search of the latest technology, trends and agricultural information.
This year's program features plenty of activities for the whole family, including camel rides, reptile workshops, and on Tuesday, Field Days' favourite meteorologist Jane Bunn will present a special seminar on current weather patterns.
There will be free activities for the kids including a mobile playzone, animal farm and face painting.
The much-loved Heritage Draught Horse demonstrations will also return.
Mr Shotton said a big highlight of the event will be the 20th anniversary of the Ag Art Wear Showcase.
The event combines farm materials, such as inner tyres and frost netting, with fashion for a special competition.
OTHER STORIES:
"It's incredible what the designers come up with, and a lot of them aren't professional designers, they're just hobbyists from farms that think outside the square," Mr Shotton said.
The 20th showcase will also be the final time it will be held, and Mr Shotton said it would be nice to give the showcase the recognition it deserves. Gates open from 8.30pm to 5pm each day.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for secondary school students and free for children under 12.
Head to elmorefielddays.com.au for the full program
What matters to you at the Victorian election? Have your say right here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.