Charges laid over Knowsley affray linked to bikie gang

Police have arrested three people and seized firearms and drugs as part of the Echo Taskforce investigation into a vicious affray at Knowsley, which left a man seriously injured.
The arrests follow an incident at a motorcycle event on Saturday, June 18.
Investigators believe the alleged assault was a targeted incident connected to the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang and the parties involved were known to each other.
A 57-year-old Echuca man was allegedly assaulted and kicked to the head a number of times at a raceway on Knowsley-Barnadown Road about 12.45pm.
The victim, who remains uncooperative with police, self-presented to hospital for treatment to what is believed to be serious injuries.
Detectives are also investigating the theft of motorcycles linked to this alleged assault.
Warrants were executed at properties in St Albans Park, Hoppers Crossing, Brooklyn, Pascoe Vale, Truganina, Brookfield and Weir Views by members from the Echo Taskforce and VIPER Taskforce, as well as local police from North West Metro Region, Eastern Region and Western Region.
Police also seized a number of items during the warrants including a shotgun, rifle, ammunition, cannabis, methylamphetamine, steroids and edged weapons.
Echo Taskforce Detective Acting Inspector Ash Ryan said the arrests highlighted the ability of police to investigate serious matters such as this, even where the victim was uncooperative.
"It also shows the level of criminality these groups are involved in - what started as an investigation into a serious assault has resulted in the seizure of firearms and drugs today," Ryan said.
"We know there were a number of people in attendance at the event in Knowsley and to witness a (alleged) violent incident such as this would have been extremely concerning for them. Investigators are keen to speak to anyone who was present and may have filmed the (alleged) assault and again, this information can be provided anonymously to police."
Three men arrested have been charged with a range of offences.
A 33-year-old Brooklyn man was charged with possess cannabis, possess methylamphetamine, possess 1,4 Butanediol, possess unregistered longarm and traffick unregistered longarm. He was bailed to appear at the Sunshine Magistrates' Court on 15 March 2023.
A 34-year-old Pascoe Vale man was charged with possess steroids and fail to comply with court order. He was bailed to appear at the Broadmeadows Magistrates' Court on 18 April, 2023.
A 30-year-old Brookfield man was charged with possessing steroids and bailed to appear at the Sunshine Magistrates' Court on 15 March. 2023.
A 29-year-old Weir Views man is also expected to be interviewed at a later date in relation to drug and weapons offences.
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the affray to come forward and it's believed a number of people may have filmed the incident. Information can be provided to police anonymously.
Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
