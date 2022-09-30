Bendigo Advertiser
Three men arrested over vicious assault at Knowsley linked to Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang

Updated September 30 2022 - 7:22am, first published 4:39am
Charges laid over Knowsley affray linked to bikie gang

Police have arrested three people and seized firearms and drugs as part of the Echo Taskforce investigation into a vicious affray at Knowsley, which left a man seriously injured.

Local News

