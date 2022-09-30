Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Indigenous talks at 'pointy end' as Bendigo Treaty Day Out begins

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
September 30 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
First Peoples' Assembly organisers Narida Miller and Djaran Murray-Jackson at the Bendigo Showgrounds on Friday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

FESTIVAL organisers were busy laying the groundwork on Friday for the Treaty Day Out as an Indigenous leader told an audience her group was "at the pointy end" of talks over ground rules.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.