Asthmatics in central Victoria are on notice to get set for peak thunderstorm asthma season, as the La Nina weather event also puts allergy sufferers at risk.
The peak thunderstorm asthma season is set to take hold from October 1 until the end of December, according to the National Asthma Council.
Council director and respiratory physician Professor Peter Wark said Australia has one of the world's highest rates of asthma with one in 10 affected.
He said it was important for people to check in with their general practitioners and make sure they are on the best treatment possible.
"Good asthma control is critical during thunderstorm asthma season, so keep taking your preventer medication as prescribed by your doctor," Prof. Wark said.
People with hay fever and an allergy to ryegrass pollen could be at risk of thunderstorm asthma, even if they have never had asthma symptoms before.
The state government announced on Thursday their Asthma Risk Forecasting System would restart on October 1, so people at increased risk can take action to avoid exposure to the pollen fragments that can trigger asthma.
"I encourage all Victorians who may have asthma or seasonal hay fever to download the VicEmergency app and set up a watch zone, so they are alerted on a high-risk day," health minister Mary-Anne Thomas said.
"People with asthma should take their medication regularly as directed and see their GP if they have ongoing symptoms, update their asthma plan yearly, and learn asthma first aid."
On high-risk days, people should go inside, close windows and turn off any air conditioners that bring air and possible pollen fragments in from outside.
Those at risk should check the epidemic thunderstorm asthma risk forecast daily at emergency.vic.gov.au/respond or download the app and set up a watch zone.
For more information on thunderstorm asthma visit betterhealth.vic.gov.au/thunderstorm-asthma
-With Australian Associated Press
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
