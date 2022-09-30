Bendigo Advertiser
Maryborough man jailed for choking partner in front of child

By Emily Woods
Updated October 3 2022 - 6:48am, first published September 30 2022 - 3:22am
A Victorian man who choked his partner until she was unconscious has been jailed. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)

A child watched in horror as her mother was choked by her partner and then called triple zero when her mum became unconscious, a Victorian court has heard.

Local News

