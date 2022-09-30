Kelly Wilson returns to Bendigo Spirit

It's offical, Kelly Wilson is back with the Bendgo Spirit.
After months of speculation, the club announced on Friday that the Bendigo basketball fan favourite would suit up for the 2022-23 WNBL season.
"I'm excited to be back representing my hometown of Bendigo and country Victoria," Wilson said.
"To be able to play in front of my family, friends and Bendigo Spirit fans again makes me very happy and I would like to thank the new ownership group SEN and Coach Kennedy Kereama for offering me the opportunity to return.
"Kennedy has put together a great group of girls and we are going to do our very best to bring the WNBL championship back to Bendigo."
The first player to reach 400 WNBL games, Wilson returns to the club she helped win back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014.
This will be her 20th WNBL season, having also won titles with Townsville and Canberra. One of her team-mates in Canberra was another Bendigo favourite - Kelsey Griffin - who is also back in Spirit colours this season.
"I'm so happy that we have been able to bring Kelly back home for the upcoming WNBL season," Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said.
"Kel ticks so many boxes for us as a program, her incredible basketball IQ, her leadership skills, her talent, she is always in peak condition and leads by example in so many ways.
"As a club and program that has championship ambitions, you need players with championship experience to help lead the way.
"She has championship-winning and playing experience which is incredibly beneficial to us a group, and best of all, she is a homegrown regional Victorian."
Wilson's signing completes the Bendigo Spirit's roster.
The 11-player squad - Kelly Wilson, Piper Dunlop, Cassidy McLean, Sophia Locandro, Tessa Lavey, Alicia Froling, Megan McKay, Anneli Maley, Alex Wilson, Abbey Wehrung and Kelsey Griffin - is the deepest group the Spirit has had in some time and the play-offs are a realistic goal.
