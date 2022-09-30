Rural communities across the country have been given an almost $1.7 million boost to projects and cultural activities thanks to a generous program.
The Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal's (FRRR) strengthening rural communities (SRC) program will support 130 projects across remote, rural and regional parts of Australia through a series of grants.
The projects, including some in the central Victorian region, are all community-led initiatives that will have a direct benefit to the people living in the local area.
The Macedon Ranges Community House is one such project and vice-president Karen Goltz said the volunteer-run facility has received just shy of $10,000 to leverage their early years program.
"We've been doing a lot of background research into how the community wants to see the Neighborhood House used, what sort of programs they want, events, workshops, initiatives, and there's been a very strong call to have playgroups reinstated at the new facility by lots of young parents," Ms Goltz said.
"There's also been a really significant demographic shift in our local communities as there has been across the whole of the Macedon Ranges during COVID with lots of properties going on the market and lots of young families moving from Melbourne up here looking for a different sort of way of life.
"There have been no playgroups operating in Macedon for quite a significant period of time now. It might be six to seven years plus."
The facility that has been renewed for the Neighbourhood House did originally house the playgroups but Ms Goltz explained it was closed down at one stage, being considered "excess to council requirements".
"There was an activist campaign that was held and we got the council to vote to retain it," she said.
"We worked together with them to raise money to get a building renewal project done so the facility was brought up to meet the regulations for public use."
The FRRR grant has provided the Macedon team with the funds to purchase some of the furniture and equipment needed for the playgroups, with plans in place to start the program next year.
"The influx of young families are needing the opportunity to connect and a lot of people are feeling quite disenfranchised on arrival because of the lockdowns," she said.
"And playgroups provide a powerful way for parents with young children to establish new relationships in the community, and friendships that then go through to the schooling years and beyond.
"That becomes a very important way of building community connection."
The playgroups are set to start next year with the plan to work towards making them self-organising into the future.
Across the country, 50 projects have particularly benefitted from funding to support COVID recovery and will share in $834,892.
The latest round of funding will also provide $410,519 of support to 25 projects in aid of continued recovery from the 2019/2020 Black Summer bushfires.
The Macedon Ranges Community House was one of 55 recipients within the "small and vital" stream sharing $418,120 in grants.
This stream funds projects that locals prioritise to take advantage of opportunities, address gaps in services or generally enhance the vitality of remote, rural and regional communities.
Jill Karena, Place Portfolio Lead at FRRR, said this round of applications really highlighted the need for initiatives to tackle the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This is the first SRC round where we've received applications for COVID recovery support through the RRC stream and there were some obvious trends," she said.
"A large majority of the applications we received were related to mental health issues and social dislocation, which is a strong indicator of how remote, rural and regional Australia is faring in the wake of the pandemic and successive disaster events including fires, floods and drought."
Ms Karena said this situation was often also exacerbated by the housing crisis and increased costs of living.
"We also clearly saw the impacts of COVID on the sustainability of these backbone organisations, with 30 percent of applications seeking support to ensure they can continue their day-to-day work, providing critical services and support, often to the most vulnerable members of the community," she said.
"There was also a strong trend toward greater community connection, with projects to help bring the community together to share their experiences and support one another in their ongoing recovery."
More information about the SRC program is available at frrr.org.au/src.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
