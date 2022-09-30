Athletes vault into new season; Buchanan hard to beat in half-marathon

POLE vault will be part of Athletics Bendigo Region's come and try meet being run this Saturday afternoon at the Flora Hill track in Retreat Road.
Athletes of all ages and abilities are invited to compete in a wide range of events from 2pm.
Track events will be 100m, 1500m, 400m, and 3000m.
There will be a chance to compete in shot put, javelin, long jump, and high jump.
Athletics Bendigo competition manager Peter Barrett said pole vault had been added following the turn-up for last week's pole vault camp at Flora Hill.
"It's a great opportunity to have another go at vaulting without the pressure of being in competition," Barrett said.
Entries will be accepted on the day, but close at 1.30pm and by credit card only, no cash.
Cost will be $3 Athletics Victoria registered, and $8 non AV registered.
Barrett urged athletes who enter an event/s do so on the basis they intend to compete, not that they may compete.
The A.L. Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series will start next Tuesday at the Flora Hill track at 7pm.
Race distances will be 3000m and 1000m.
Entry is via the AB website.
The Bendigo Little Athletics season starts on October 7 and 8.
A twilight meet for under-10 to under-17 will be run from 5pm on October 7 at Flora Hill.
The under-6 to under-9 meet starts at 8.15am on October 8 at the Retreat Road complex.
First of 10 rounds in AV Shield League will be on October 8 from 1.30pm at Bendigo's home of athletics.
Meanwhile, Bendigo distance runner Andy Buchanan is one of the favourites for Sunday's Melbourne Half-Marathon.
Fresh from representing Australia in the marathon at the Commonwealth Games, Buchanan will take on reigning champion Jack Rayner and Olympian Sam McEntee.
21-year-old up-and-comer Seth O'Donnell and Andre Waring, who took out the half marathon and 14km events at the 2022 Great Ocean Road Running Festival, round out the favourites.
