Your safety is more than physical

Across Australia, more than 120,000 people are injured annually in the workplace. Last year, families and friends of 163 Australians killed at work had to say a final goodbye to a loved one.

While workplace safety has traditionally seemed to focus on the physical environment and bodily injury, psychological injury is gaining prevalence in light of COVID-19. "With businesses having to shift into remote and hybrid working offerings, new sets of safe work considerations with different work, health and safety risks have taken a front seat," Safe Work Australia strategic policy and evidence manager Meredith Bryant said.

"Not only does an employer have a responsibility to ensure the remote environment is physically safe and appropriate to work in, they also have to consider the psychological safety of workers who are placed outside of the core office." Considerations may include ensuring adequate face-to-face interactions with others, focusing on support and ensuring workloads are managed. Employees also play an important role in identifying risks in the home and proactively communicating and managing them.

To respond to the shifting worker environment and reinforce and educate employers about their responsibility to manage these risks at work, Safe Work Australia released a new model code of practice in August. The model workplace health and safety regulations and code of practice: Managing psychosocial hazards at work advises employers that to meet their primary duty of care requirements, they must "eliminate or minimise psychosocial risks so far as is reasonably practicable".

Safe Work Australia CEO Michelle Baxter said people conducting a business have a duty to do everything they reasonably can to prevent exposure to psychosocial hazards and risks. "Psychosocial hazards are anything at work that may cause psychological harm," Ms Baxter said. "They can come from the way work is designed and managed, the working environment, or behaviours including bullying, harassment, discrimination, aggression and violence."

Ms Baxter said work-related psychological injuries and illness significantly negatively impact workers, their families and business. "On average, work-related psychological injuries have longer recovery times, higher costs, and require more time away from work when compared with physical injuries."