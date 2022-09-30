MACEDON schools are set to get a helping hand with the establishment of outside school hours care.
Coimadai Primary School, Newham Primary School, and Trentham Primary School will get a share in $17 million in government grants to create new or expanded outside school hours care services.
The schools will receive up to $75,000 each year over the next two years for their after school hours services, with special schools and those in remote locations to receive more funding if required.
It means children can be cared for while their parents or guardians can work, or prepare to re-enter the workforce with study or training.
"We're helping parents and carers get back to work, study or training with these outside school hours care services in Coimadai, Newham and Trentham to provide support and ensure kids are cared for when families need it most," Member for Macedon Mary-Anne Thomas said.
The funding is part of the $81.7 million Outside School Hours Care Establishment Grants Initiative, with 123 schools across Victoria set to to share in this round of funding.
Another funding round will take place in 2023, bringing the total number of schools to benefit from the initiative to more than 400.
The grants will establish new outside school hours care services or expand existing ones to help them meet demand, as well as provide support for expenses relating to resources, equipment, set-up and administration, staffing, training and transport.
Minister for Education Natalie Hutchins said the services would ensure children were cared for before and after school hours, as well as during school holidays.
"These grants will provide a huge benefit to our schools and busy working families across the state," she said.
