Greater Bendigo has recorded 277 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.
According to the Department of Health data, the municipality recorded 33 cases in the 24 hours leading up to September 30.
There are now 226 active cases in the region.
In other parts of the states, the Macedon Ranges added 86 during the week and 10 in the last day.
Meanwhile, Mount Alexander recorded 93 COVID cases in seven days and 12 in a day, while Central Goldfields added 11 and zero new respectively.
Campaspe tallied 79 during the week and three since Thursday, and Gannawarra recorded 21 and seven respectively.
Buloke recorded 18 cases in the past week and five in the last day, while Loddon added 10 in the past seven days and zero in the last 24 hours.
The data says Victoria's case numbers were down 5.5 per cent on last week as it recorded 9456.
There are now 8056 active cases across the state.
The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations has also dropped by 9.4 per cent to 145, with nine of those are in intensive care.
The DHS has said this data included 59 deaths, however they say not all of these occurred in the last week as there is a delay in reporting to the department.
