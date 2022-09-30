Bendigo Advertiser
Greater Bendigo records 277 new COVID-19 cases in last week | September 30, 2022

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated September 30 2022 - 6:38am, first published 4:00am
COVID testers at the Bendigo Showgrounds in 2021. Picture by Darren Howe

Greater Bendigo has recorded 277 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.

