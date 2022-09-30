Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Male netball gathering momentum; game to reach new audience

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 30 2022 - 5:34am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

STATE team player and Bendigo Football Netball League coach Jayden Cowling looks forward to the day his hometown has its own men's or all-boys netball competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.