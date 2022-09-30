Male netball gathering momentum; game to reach new audience

STATE team player and Bendigo Football Netball League coach Jayden Cowling looks forward to the day his hometown has its own men's or all-boys netball competition.
He hopes that time will come soon.
If there is to be a catalyst to drive further interest in the game from male athletes, it might well be the Australian Diamonds' forthcoming Test series against New Zealand and England.
In a historic moment for the sport in Australia, the national men's team will feature in a pair of doubleheaders alongside their female colleagues.
The matches - one against New Zealand in Melbourne on October 19 and the other versus England in Sydney on October 30 - will be televised live, taking the men's game to a whole new audience.
Cowling, who this week ran an all-boys netball clinic at the Golden City Netball Association courts in West Bendigo, sees it as a huge milestone.
"It's history-making. Not only is it inspiring for these kids, but for people like me who have come through the pathway at a young age," he said.
"To see it televised for the first time is huge."
Cowling, a netball participation co-ordinator with Netball Victoria and coach of this season's BFNL A-grade runner-up Kangaroo Flat, was rapt with the enthusiastic response to Thursday's clinic.
Several of those participating attended the inaugural all-boys clinic held last year, with the improvements in their game readily detectable.
"It no doubt helps having had netball played at a continuous level over the last 12 months, but their skill level has progressed so much," he said.
"A few of the boys are playing in Melbourne now and a few are trying out for state teams.
"It's great to see they have stuck with the game and we hope that continues on."
Cowling, who won a silver medal with Victoria at this year's national men's championships in Adelaide, said male interest in playing netball was continuing to grow each year.
While under current rules, boys can no longer participate in all-female teams once they are 13 years or older, inroads are certainly being made across the state into establishing all-boys competitions.
"I know Golden City (Netball Association), one of their key priorities was to have a boy's division for twilight this year, but unfortunately they just couldn't quite get it off the ground," Cowling said.
"But they are at capacity with mixed teams.
"But I think it's just a matter of time before they get the boys (competition) up and going.
"Once this Australia versus New Zealand men's game is televised for the first time on TV next month, it will only create more interest."
One of the keenest participants on Thursday and a standout in match-play, Byron Chapman travelled from Kyabram.
The 11-year-old, who plays competition netball for the Kyabram Netball Association in Shepparton, admitted to a few nerves after signing up for the clinic, but was glad to have overcome them and made the trip to Bendigo.
"I wanted to do it (the clinic), but I got a bit scared - I thought there would be a lot of older boys and it might be a bit tough," he said.
"Now that I'm here, it was actually a lot of fun.
"It kept my skills up to date and I loved the activities and exercises we did - they really kept you moving."
A best and fairest winner this season in under-13 section three, Chapman is keen to take his netball as far as he can and is on the lookout for an all-boys competition to play in.
"If there's another clinic here or a competition I can play in, " I'd come back here (to Bendigo), said Chapman, who rates netball as the favourite of the three sports he plays, ahead of basketball and Little Athletics.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.