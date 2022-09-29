North Central juniors chase state title success

NORTH Central region junior squads are hoping for a weekend that's every bit as successful as it will be hectic at the Netball Victoria State Titles in Melbourne.
The region has teams entered in the 17-and-under and 15-and-under sections of the tournament, to be held over two days at the State Netball Hockey Centre.
They will play a minimum of 18 matches - 11 on Saturday and seven more on Sunday - followed by finals if they can qualify.
North Central has enjoyed plenty of success at the titles over the years, winning 17-and-under crowns in 2001, 2002 and 2015 and 15-and-under championships in 2007, 2009 and 2013.
The 17-and-under team has also finished as runner-up on three occasions, most recently in 2018.
This year's titles will be the first since 2019 following a three-year wait due to COVID.
Kangaroo Flat A-grade coach Jayden Cowling, who will lead the 17-and-under squad into battle, said while the format would be a huge test for his 12 players, they were ready to embrace the challenge.
"They are a great bunch of girls and we are very lucky a core of them played together in the BFNL (17-and-under) rep side at this year's Association Championships," he said.
"A few of the new ones we have added and Annie Harvey, from Deniliquin, have really bolstered the side.
"They are very keen for the experience of some higher-level netball.
"It's a lot of games to play, but they are just looking forward to getting away and playing together."
The squad will be captained by Deniliquin's Harvey, who this season played a key role in the midcourt in her club's Murray league A-grade premiership win.
She will be supported by vice-captain Emily McDonald, who won Gisborne's 17-and-under best fairest in what was a premiership season for the Bulldogs.
She also finished runner-up in the league medal, won by her Bulldogs team-mate Torie Skrijel.
Cowling praised both players as well-respected leaders.
"Annie was selected in the team last year, but the championships obviously got cancelled due to COVID," he said.
"She's a great kid and plays A-grade netball in the Murray league for Deni, which is a massive achievement.
"She is a real asset to not only our team but off the court as well. She provides so much spark to the group.
"Emily is another real leader for us too. She has had an outstanding year winning a premiership and club best and fairest."
On a special weekend, Cowling, who is coaching the 17-and-under team for the first time, will be supported by his sister and assistant coach Lauren Bowles.
The 15-and-under team will be coached by long-time North Central representative team coach Betty McCoomb, with Vanessa Saunders as the assistant.
Golden Square's Holly Swatton and Maisy Byrne, from the Echuca District Netball Association, have been named as co-captains.
McCoomb was at the helm for the 15-and-under team's last title win in 2013.
17-and-under: Annie Harvey (captain), Emily McDonald (vice-captain), Eliza Oxley, Reece Gilchrist, Rose Kennett, Ava Broderick, Amaya Schmidt, Poppy McPherson, Megan Wilson, Maggie Burke, Isabella Allan, Milly Shaw. Training partners: Millie Cassidy, Telani Bibby.
15-and-under: Holly Swatton, Maisy Byrne (co-captains), Eden Clifford, Remee Christian, Kaylah Moon, Mikayla Mullen, Neve Pinner, Rose Byrne, Emma Head, Makayla Finn. Training partners: Charlie Coghill and Claire McGee.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.