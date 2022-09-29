Boil your water until further notice, Coliban tells Heathcote

COLIBAN Water has told Healthcote residents to boil their water until further notice as contractors prepare to flush the town's system.
It comes as the water corporation reacts to a burst water main.
"This burst has resulted in a supply interruption for some Heathcote customers and very low water pressure for others which may cause ingress into the system and compromise the safety of the drinking water," Coliban said in an advisory message issued on Thursday
It urged people to help get the word out by telling neighbours, friends and family.
Owners of rental properties should share advice with their tenants.
"Coliban Water recommends that customers should bring water to a rolling boil before being used by heating the water until a continuous and rapid stream of air-bubbles is produced from the bottom of a pan or kettle.
"Kettles with automatic cut-off switches are suitable. Variable temperature kettles should be set to boil."
Coliban told people to allow water to cool before use and to be stored in a clean, closed container for later use.
"Care should be taken to avoid scalding injuries especially around children," it said.
Contractors will likely need the whole of Friday to flush the network with as much fresh water as possible, Coliban said.
"Customers in Heathcote may experience discolouration to their water and water pressure fluctuations," it said.
Coliban issued the boil water notice after consultation with the Department of Health.
It says unboiled water can be used for washing hands, showering and bathing, flushing toilets and for washing clothes and gardening.
People can use it to wash dishes but will need to make sure they are dry before use.
People should use boiled water for things like drinking, washing teeth, preparing food, mixing baby formula and making ice.
"Consumption of unboiled water can cause gastro-like symptoms. If you experience any of these symptoms, please contact your GP and inform your GP of this advisory," Coliban said.
It planned to update customers as the situation changed.
Coliban said it would supply bottled water to the Heathcote hospital, nursing home and childcare centre as well as the small number of customers affected by the supply interruption.
For further information or to discuss special needs, contact Coliban on 1300 363 200.
