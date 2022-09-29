Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Crucial off-season for Maryborough | 2022 playing rankings

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 29 2022 - 7:57am, first published 7:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young midfielder Aidan Hare was the standout player for Maryborough this season. Picture by Darren Howe

This off-season Rick Andrews won't be chasing one superstar forward and one high-quality key defender in a bid to bolster the Maryborough playing stocks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.