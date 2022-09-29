Crucial off-season for Maryborough | 2022 playing rankings

This off-season Rick Andrews won't be chasing one superstar forward and one high-quality key defender in a bid to bolster the Maryborough playing stocks.
The Magpie coach wants players and plenty of them.
In a winless season, the Pies struggled to field senior and reserve grade teams, with Andrews himself - one of the club's greatest ever players - forced to come out of retirement and play a few games.
"We need a volume of players,'' Andrews said.
"No-one will ever know the struggle we faced this year to put a decent team on the park.
"The scores were a pretty good indication, but we just need more and more people through the doors of the club because we just don't have enough.
"We tripled our work this year just trying to get people to play.
"I spent five per cent of my time coaching and 95 per cent trying to get people to play. You have to park your structures just so you can get a team on the field.
"Our number one thing is to turn that around.
"We want reserves, we want seniors and we just want to be more competitive.
"We live in a world now where people want that short-term success, which makes it very hard for recruiting.
"We're on a journey here and it's going to take some time."
On a positive note, the Magpies' under-18s made the finals in their first season back in the competition.
Several of the Pies' young brigade look capable of becoming good senior players for the club.
"Our under-18s did a good job and even beyond that our juniors are looking food at the under-16 and under-14 level,'' Andrews said.
"We'll keep moving forward and keep the doors open long enough for these kids to come through."
Local products Aidan Hare, Liam Latch, Lucas Hurse and Tom Gardam showed plenty in the senior side, while skipper Coby Perry had another consistent season.
VFL-listed midfielder Jacob Lohmann only played one game for Maryborough in 2022, but he will stay aligned with the club in 2023.
"We're a club that wants to show that there's a pathway here to higher level footy,'' Andrews, who is contracted for next season, said.
The Magpies expect to keep the majority of this year's playing group.
