One-man show Hell Ship is a tale of a 1850s tragedy and love, centered around a man who would become widely respected in Bendigo.
Bendigo's historic Engine Room is set to host the play in October, starring none other than playwright Michael Veitch.
Mr Veitch's show, based on his book of the same name, tells the story of the Ticonderoga ship's voyage from England to Melbourne in 1852.
The ship carried a crew of 800 Scottish people and about half way through the journey a typhus outbreak killed 100 people, with another 100 dying when the ship was quarantined at Port Phillip Bay.
Mr Veitch's great, great-grandfather James William Henry Veitch, a 23-year-old surgeon, managed to avoid the outbreak and did his best to treat the ill.
"On the voyage he called for help but only one person stepped forward which was a young woman called Annie Morrison," Mr Veitch said.
"They became a team on the ship and married a few months after arriving and she became my great, great-grandmother."
Mr Veitch's relative had no plans to stay in Victoria, however he ended up finding work as a doctor in Bendigo, serving on the local council and fathering nine children.
The story is told from the perspective of his ancestor, recounting the grim tale 50 years later.
Mr Veitch said James W. H. Veitch was well known across the region and helped build schools and hospitals in Greater Bendigo.
While Hell Ship is a one-man show, Mr Veitch is joined on stage by his son, who provides music accompaniment.
Playing Hell Ship at the historic Engine Room theatre, he said there's also a possibility his ancestor once stepped foot in the space.
"He could well have been in (the Engine Room) because it's a 19th century building, he probably would've spent some time in it," he said.
"I reckon I'll be feeling the ghost of my great ancestor who I'm portraying on stage."
After multiple postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hell Ship will play a spoke tour across central Victoria next week.
There is a show in Yarck Hall on Thursday, October 6, three shows in Bendigo on October 7 and 8, Pyramid Hill on October 10, and Heathcote on October 11.
Mr Veitch is best known for his roles on sketch comedy programs The D-Generation and Full Frontal, and has written several books on World War II.
In 2014 and 2015 he toured Australia with his previous one-man show Flak, following two military aviators.
For tickets to Hell Ship visit hellshipticonderoga.com.
