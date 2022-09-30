A program for new central Victorian residents arriving from overseas is making roads safer for all - while building important relationships.
Bendigo Community Health Services will deliver a road safety program allowing newly arrived migrants and people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds to increase their road safety knowledge, awareness and skills.
The program supports new residents to understand road rules, along with pedestrian, cyclist and driver behaviour - building their confidence on Victorian roads.
Bendigo Community Health Services Settlement Services senior leader Martine Street said the program was vital for humanitarian migrants making their home in Bendigo.
"So many come from places where there are literally no roads or cars," she said.
"Why would you know about seatbelts, traffic lights or emergency vehicles if you have never encountered them?
"Here, knowing how to cross the road safely could save your life."
Ms Street said the program had "made the roads a safer place for all Bendigo road users".
"Pedestrians have learnt to judge the speed of a vehicle to cross the roads, others have gained insight to making a trip in the car a safer experience by not creating distractions for the driver and using safety restraints," she said.
"We conduct our sessions for participants in first language and people feel comfortable to ask questions and discuss the new information they hear."
Ms Street said one of the biggest surprises for new residents was when they learnt they were not permitted to use a mobile phone while driving.
Participants who hold a licence can also access up to two paid professional driving lessons with a driving instructor.
Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards said about 30 Bendigo locals would take part in the state government and Bendigo Community Health Services program.
"Bendigo has a vibrant multicultural community, and this program makes sure staying safe on our roads is within reach for some of our newest locals," she said.
"Everyone deserves the opportunity to learn about safety and feel confident on our roads - this program ensures all road users, regardless of their path, can head out on the roads safely."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
