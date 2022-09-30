THE Bendigo Comedy Festival is returning to the city this October after two years off, with swinging momentum and a full line up of comedy shows and events over three days that will delight audiences.
After a successful run in 2018 and 2019, the festival - like many others - was forced to go into hibernation due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and restrictions.
This year's festival will feature comedy performers doing solos shows, line-up nights, local acts, a Pride Comedy night, free kids show, a live podcast, secret events, education sessions, and the return of The Bendigo Comedy Festival Gala.
The comedians performing at the festival include Jude Perl, John Cruckshank, Urvi Majumdar, Daniel Connell, Rachel Rayner, Brett Blake, Hot Department, Brownyn Kuss, Andy Matthews & Alasdair Tremblay-Birchall, Claire Hooper, Josh Earl and many more.
The comedy festival runs from Thursday October 13, to Saturday October 15, 2022 at the Engine Room.
Day passes are $42, or tickets to individual shows are priced between $17-35. People are encouraged to get in quick.
To see the full line up or buy a ticket, visit this website.
