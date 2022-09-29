Rejuvenated Bullapark Beno goes back-to-back

MARONG'S harness racing track is earmarked for closure, but for some trainers in the district, it's proving a godsend during an extraordinarily wet spring.
With recent rain rendering the training track on his own property unusable for days at a time, nearby trainer Terry Gange said the Marong Light Harness Racing Club's circuit at Malone Park had become the key to his stable's preparation.
Without it, he insists, Bullapark Beno would not have a recent win to his credit, let alone the back-to-back victories he achieved in convincing style in the final of the NR up to 47 trot final at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway on Wednesday night.
The four-year-old gelding, who returned to racing for the first time in four-and-a-half months the previous week at Bendigo and scored an impressive 13m heat win, backed it up with a performance Gange hoped indicated the troubles that have plagued the trotter in his time at Marong may be behind them.
It gave star young Lexton driver James Herbertson a perfect two wins from two drives aboard the son of pacing sire Changeover, with both of them coming in the space of nine days.
"He wasn't as sharp last night (on Wednesday), but Herbie said he still had some in the tank," a delighted Gange said.
"That's two runs in a week and he's been off the scene since April, so I will give him a little freshen up now.
"I will give him just a few days off, but I likely won't run him again for two or three weeks.
"He was actually in a cranky mood (on Wednesday). He hadn't been out in the paddock for a few days and the other three (in the stable) were getting cranky too.
"But I just couldn't put them out as I have flooded paddocks and I don't want them standing out there in the wet.
"He's normally pretty laidback, but that's not generally in his make-up."
Bullapark Beno went around as a $1.25 favourite after posting a mile rate three seconds quicker or more than the other two heat winners on September 20.
The win was the four-year-old's fourth from 25 starts with six placings.
Three of those wins have come in 15 starts since he was purchased by Gange and wife Jacinta in May last year.
He was previously trained by Chris Svanosio at Romsey and briefly at the start of his career by Tasmanian Ben Yole, who trialled him as a pacer.
Gange hoped Bullapark Beno could eventually nab a metro race, albeit, by his own admission, 'a lot would need to go his way'.
"We'll get a bit of a buzz out of him, but the biggest thing is we need to get him back in the draw," he said.
"I couldn't come from the back row (at Melton), but he's got gate speed.
"But we're not looking too far ahead, it's just nice to have him back after all the problems.
"It was just one thing after another and if there was any interference in a race, we were on the receiving end."
Gange also declared it 'two wins for the Marong public track', having had to use the facility five days a week for the last three weeks due to surface issues with his own track due to the rain.
The track - used as a training base and for trials by the Marong Light Harness Club for more than 40 years - will effectively be shut down in the coming years in favour of the development of other sporting facilities at Malone Park.
It follows the unanimous adoption of a new recreational masterplan for Malone Park by City of Greater Bendigo councillors in June.
