Dust off those dancing shoes and prepare to step out!
The Melbourne Town Hall Dance hasn't run for the past two years, so organisers are making up for lost time by hosting a three-day extravaganza this year.
The Melbourne Dance Festival will see events at Hawthorn, Springvale and Melbourne town halls.
The dancing kicks off at Hawthorn Town Hall on October 1 from 8pm. Music will be provided by the Trutones.
The Springvale event from 1pm on October 2 will feature music by The Silhouettes.
Then it's time for the big one: the always popular Melbourne Town Hall Big Band Dance on October 3.
Dancing will take place from noon-4pm with entertainment from a 12-piece band of Melbourne musicians and a special guest artist.
Entry to the Hawthorn and Springvale events is $15, while entry to the Melbourne Town Hall dance is free. Bookings are essential for all three dances.
Continuing the ballroom dance theme, a charity dance will celebrate 60 years of the Windsor Senior Citizens' Club on October 18.
The venue is Malvern Hall from noon-5pm; tickets $10 per person. Dress code is The Sixties.
A new play explores the bond between a man and his dog.
Written by award-winning playwright Ron Elisha, Everyman and His Dog will play at St Kilda's Explosives Factory from October 5- 8.
The 60-minute play centres around John Everyman, a retired GP who likes to live an ordered life, as he reflects on how the unwanted gift of a dog turned his life upside down.
Directed by Denny Lawrence, it stars Dennis Coard, who has been seen on television shows Five Bedrooms, Rosehaven and Utopia.
Delivered as a compelling monologue, the show will leave audiences reflecting on what it means to love and to be human.
The theatre is at 67 Inkerman St. Performance times are 6pm Wednesday to Friday and 2pm and 6pm Saturday.
