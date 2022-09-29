Central Goldfields Shire will urgently pursue funding for three Maryborough public reserves after an audit cited the need for a staggering $25 million worth of improvements.
The Maryborough Major Reserves Master Plans was adopted at Wednesday night's shire council meeting, following an extensive community consultation period.
Maryborough ward councillor Gerard Murphy said the the master plans established clear direction for the further development and management of Princes Park, Jack Pascoe Reserve and J.H Hedges Oval.
Cr Murphy said the plans highlighted more than 50 high, medium and low priority building and site works across the three reserves, at a cost of $25,495,000.
"Determining the priority of projects will take into consideration factors such as facility compliance standards, asset condition, health and safety requirements, usage and demand, improved accessibility, greater provision of female friendly facilities and ensuring facilities are fit for purpose," he said.
"The funding for identified high priority projects will be pursued as a matter of urgency."
At Princes Park, the master plan states works are required to address termite damage.
It also suggests electrical audit and upgrades, roof repairs and drainage maintenance and ongoing maintenance and upgrades to the historic grandstand, internal club rooms areas, kiosk infrastructure and social room areas.
Other plans include the development of a 10-14 synthetic tennis court facility (including retention of existing five synthetic courts) new lighting, and shared tennis/netball pavilion extension and upgrades.
As well, there is recommendation to develop four multi-use courts with lighting for netball and tennis near the disused grass tennis courts.
At Jack Pascoe Reserve, the plan is a full redevelopment of netball courts and development of a new soccer field within the athletics track area.
J.H Hedges Memorial Park has also been earmarked for a full redevelopment of the netball court and there's a recommendation to undertake civil works to stabilise ground and prevent erosion.
It suggests council refurbish and expand the existing Mountain Bike Trails including the signage, develop a dirt pump track and include a bike repair station near public amenities
Upgrade of lighting and female friendly changeroom facilities, irrigation and drainage were highlighted across the reserves.
Developed with input from user groups, stakeholders and the wider community, the draft master plans were available for community feedback earlier this year.
Otium Planning Group led the development of the draft plans with multiple consultation sessions taking place.
"The master plans ensure that the reserves remain relevant and sustainable community assets that meet contemporary needs," Cr Murphy said.
"Each Master Plan provides a strategic direction for each reserve with prioritised recommendations for the short, medium and long term.
"Thank you to everyone who took the time to provide feedback on the plans.
"All of the feedback received was considered and discussed. Amendments were then made to each of the master plans as required, taking into account demand, feasibility and cost implications."
The draft plans suggested the placement of a splash park within the outdoor pool grounds, to ensure attendance to the pool is not reduced.
Feedback received highlighted that the community wants the splash park to be free, unfenced, and available for much longer dates/times than the outdoor pool.
A separate, detailed piece of work will be undertaken by council in collaboration with the local community to arrive at a final set of options and recommendation for the best possible site for a splash park in the shire.
These plans will provide a guide for council and community decision making for the next 10 to 15 years.
They will also be a key document in leveraging grant funding for planning, facility development and programming initiatives.
For more information and to view the Maryborough Major Reserve Master Plans, visit engage.cgoldshire.vic.gov.au/recreationmasterplan
