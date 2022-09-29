LOOKING to keep your week ahead busy? Support local and head to one of these events listed below.
HEATHCOTE WINE AND FOOD FESTIVAL
It's time to get ready to celebrate all things wine with the Heathcote Wine and Food Festival.
After cancellations for the last couple of years due to COVID-19, the region is proud to be hosting this event.
About 40 Heathcote wine producers will open their doors, offering tastings and sales of new release wines, favourites and rare museum vintages.
There will be seminar sessions, tastings, fresh produce, chefs, food trucks, music, children's entertainment and lawn games.
Tickets are now on sale here.
Where: Heathcote Showgrounds.
When: Saturday and Sunday, October 1 and 2.
SPRING FAIR
Enjoy a day out with this Spring Fair.
This family event will include stalls of various bargains.
There will be exceptional collectables, delicious home grown produce, a wide variety of handcrafts, a great range of plants, tools at reasonable prices, books, DVD's and CD's for both adults and children, a $2 lucky dip and balloon sales for children.
There will also be men and women's clothing, accessories, art, sausage sizzles, hot and cold drinks and much more.
Limited parking for cars displaying a disability authorisation will be available at the front of St Luke's Church.
Cash sales are welcome, EFTPOS available on site.
Competitions are drawn at 1.30pm.
For further information, please contact Leonie 0400 143 995.
Where: St Luke's Anglican Church Hall, 494 Napier Street, White Hills.
When: Saturday, October 1, 9.30am to 1.30pm.
VEGECAREIAN FESTIVAL
The Vegecareian Festival celebrates friends coming together to celebrate vegetarianism.
This festival shows how being vegetarian is of cultural and family significance in other communities and allows attendees to watch cooking demonstrations and sample dishes from all over the globe.
There is also a chance to learn benefits of a vegetarian diet.
Furry friends are welcome to be blessed by a Buddhist monk or nun at this event.
This event will also feature activities for children.
Where: The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, Myers Flat.
When: Saturday, October 1, 10am to 3pm.
TREATY DAY OUT
The deadliest music festival, Treaty Day Out, is back.
This event will feature the following First Nations artists Dan Sultan, Briggs, No Fixed Address, Marlon x Rulla, Scott Darlow, Kee'ahn, Nooky and many more - all on Dja Dja Wurrung Country.
Entry is free for mob who are enrolled with the First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria and $85 for friends and allies.
For further information and tickets, click here.
Where: Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, October 1, from 2pm.
FLY FISHING EXPO
Woodend is set to host the Calder Fly Fishing Association Fly Fishing Expo in October.
The expo will promote the sport of fly fishing with many specialist equipment suppliers to showcase their goods in stalls.
Peak bodies such as the Victorian Fisheries Authority and Australian Casting Federation will be represented, along with guides such as Wilderness Fly Fishing.as well as a special not-for-profit group, Mending Casts, who promote fly fishing as a well-being therapy for people recovering from cancer.
If you're intrigued by the technique of fishing with a near weightless fly then this event will be your chance to watch up close and try casting and fly tying.
There will also be raffle tickets for a fly rod, fly tying vise and other prizes.
For further information and club updates, click here.
Where: Buffalo Sports Stadium, 1-29 Forest Street, Woodend.
When: Sunday, October 2, 10am to 4pm.
BENDIGO UNCORKED
The Bendigo Uncorked Wine Festival will feature a range of regional wines and activities across Greater Bendigo.
There will be the Bendigo Winegrowers inaugural Spring Fiesta, a range of dinners, cellar door experiences, weekend tours, new release launches and a night in a historic cinema.
For information and tickets, click here, email: info@bendigowine.org.au or phone 1300 656 650.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Saturday, October 1 to Sunday, October 16, various times.
SPRING DANCE
Celebrate all things spring dancing with the Spring Gully Dance Committee.
This event will include music by Family Rhythm Dance Band.
There will also be a supper of sandwiches, slices, tea/coffee.
Admission $9, all welcome.
Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, 135 Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, October 1, 7.30pm to 11pm.
PLANET AWARE SEPTEMBER
How will you become more Planet Aware this week?
WRIN will show you how to help injured wildlife, there will also be a pollinator walk and a seedling swap.
In a relaxed grand finale, Wolstencroft Reserve will have many activities for children and bike riding.
Find the details and register for all events here.
Where: Various locations throughout Bendigo.
When: Throughout the month of September.
BENDIGO BALLROOM DANCE CLUB INC.
Join our social ballroom dance classes, commencing with the easy to learn basics of dance.
Come and have fun, meet new friends and enjoy the music and exercise.
Singles welcome - learn to dance with your partner, on your own or with a friend.
Worried about the correct footwear on the highly polished floor? Just bring some thick socks for the first class.
Commences Wednesday October 5, stay for the rest of the evening and dance with our regular dancers until 10.30pm.
This is a six week workshop program - Cost - $50 per person.
Additional classes will be available on Friday mornings at 10.00am, at no extra cost. All welcome
For further information please contact: Lyn Harry 0427 382 216 Jenise Smallman 0413 089 073.
Where: Lockwood South and District Community Hall, 784 Calder Alternate Highway, Lockwood South.
When: Wednesday evenings, 6.30pm to 7.30pm, commencing October 5.
HYMNS ALIVE
Hymns Alive will hold their first meeting for term 4 today.
Please note: Not Thursday as normal, due to other church arrangements.
If you would like to meet with 50-60 people to sing your favourite hymns, you are most welcome. Delicious afternoon tea.
Guest speakers are Margaret and Errol Gilbert from Bendigo Church of Christ, who will share of God's amazing healing power in their family.
Thanks to Bendigo City Council who generously finance buses, which enable us to offer a free bus service from your own home.
Phone Allan 5442 2774 for more details. New visitors invited.
Where: Connect Church, 35 Solomon Street, Bendigo.
When: Wednesday, October 5, from 1.30pm.
GALA DAY
Award winning country performer Tania Kernaghan in concert for the Loddon Shire Gala Day.
Tania Kernaghan will share with you the stories behind her songs which have shaped her stellar career.
Free light refreshments and entertainment.
Bookings Essential. Limited transport available.
To book a seat please call Loddon Shire Council on 5494 1201.
Where: Boort Memorial Hall, Godfrey Street, Boort.
When: Wednesday, October 5, 1.30pm to 3.30pm.
EXHIBITIONS
THROUGH OUR LENS
The Foundry Arts Space is proud to be presenting Through Our Lens.
This exhibition displays 174 print images by 17 members of the Echuca Moama Photography Club.
Photographs vary from milky way images, colourful abstracts, landscapes, flowers, animals, black and white, and other mixed media.
Some of the photographs are framed and ready to hang, most are unframed and are ready for you to display them as you want. The print images may be purchased as they are or ordered in your choice of size.
Free entry.
The Foundry Arts Space is a volunteer run, community art gallery established by Echuca Moama Arts Initiative.
Where: Port of Echuca precinct, 13-17 Murray Esplanade, Echuca.
When: Until Sunday, October 9, open 10am to 4pm daily (closed Tuesdays).
TREASURES OF DAI GUM SAN
Treasures of Dai Gum San is an exhibition that showcases the artistry within the renowned collection of Bendigo's Golden Dragon Museum.
The items featured focus within the Qing Dynasty (1644 - 1912) and show the symbolism and cultural significance of Chinese art and design.
From the 1870s, Bendigo's Chinese communities from Southern China participated in the Bendigo Easter Fair with costumes, music, lion dances and the Imperial dragons.
The Golden Dragon Museum was established in 1991 to house this collection.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, February 19, 2023, 10am to 5pm.
BENDIGO ART TRAIL
Explore Bendigo's arts precinct and discover artistic treasures with the Emporium Creative Hub Art Trail app.
The app shows local artists work in an outdoor virtual gallery.
This app will help you learn more about the artists and their practice while being guided around Bendigo.
Each piece is located at a creative venue that is actively supporting the local arts scene.
The Bendigo Art Trail is an easy walk and suitable for all ages.
Download the app on iOS or Android here.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Ongoing event.
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
For more information, click here.
Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm.
ZINDA MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL
Zinda Multicultural Festival is back, celebrating all things multicultural.
There will be music, dancing, various foods and children's activities.
This event is free and family friendly.
Where: Garden for the Future, White Hills.
When: Saturday, October 8, 3pm to 8pm.
ALL THAT STEAMS
Join in with the Castlemaine Historical Society Inc. and celebrate the 160th Anniversary of Steam Trains to Castlemaine, October 15, 1862 to October 15, 2022.
Join in for a walking tour of the Castlemaine Railway Stations on Sunday, October 16.
Explore the history of the Railway and the Station including one of the few remaining Mechanical Signal Boxes (stairs involved).
Book your tickets through the Castlemaine Visitor Information Centre 1800 171 888 or 5471 1795 or click here.
$25 per adult, $10 students, $60 family. Please note, this does not include tickets for the VGR train
Walking tour times: Tour 1: 10am to 11.30am, Tour 2: 2pm to 3.30pm. Meet outside the kiosk on Platform 3
Where: Castlemaine Railway Station.
When: Saturday and Sunday, October 15 and 16.
BENDIGO COMEDY FESTIVAL
Back and ready to showcase some of Australia's funniest talent, the Bendigo Comedy Festival will take place over three days.
There will be solo shows, line-up nights, locals, a Pride Comedy night, a children's show, live podcasts, the return of The Bendigo Comedy Festival Gala, and much more.
Comedians include Jude Perl, John Cruckshank, Urvi Majumdar, Daniel Connell, Rachel Rayner, Brett Blake, Hot Department, Brownyn Kuss, Claire Hooper, Josh Earl and many more.
Day passes are $42, or tickets to individual shows can be found here.
Where: Engine Room, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Thursday, October 13 to Saturday, October 15.
COMMUNITY FESTIVAL
After originally being planned for earlier in the year, the Goldfields Community Festival is taking place this October.
Go Goldfields is delighted to have partnered with Committee for Maryborough, Maryborough Rotary and Central Goldfields Shire Council to deliver this community event.
This festival will feature music, art, games, rides, activities and more.
Maryborough District Health Service will also host a First Nations tent with activities and yarning circle.
A Dja Dja Wurrung Elder will perform a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony to open the festival.
Where: Philips Gardens, Maryborough.
When: Saturday, October 15, 11am to 4pm.
