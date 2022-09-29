National's candidate for the Northern Victoria Region, Gaelle Broad, said she wants to see more money spent in regional Victoria with a priority on health and roads.
Ms Broad was preselected for the upper house seat in May and will contest the region at November's state election.
Growing up on a third-generation farm in the Yarra Ranges, Ms Broad and her husband moved to Bendigo in 2003, where they have raised three children.
She previously contested the lower house seat of Bendigo East in 2018, losing to incumbent Jacinta Allen.
"We had a good result there but it wasn't enough and so the opportunity came up to go for Northern Victoria," she said.
"I love regional Victoria and being a voice in the upper house is really important."
MORE NEWS: Millions pledged to health in Victoria
As well as running in the last state election, Ms Broad was Nationals' senator Bridget McKenzie's chief of staff and advisor between 2013 and 2015.
She said the National's key priority is to increase funding for capital infrastructure projects in regional Victoria to 25 per cent of the state budget.
"That's what's needed to invest in our hospitals, to invest in our roads," she said.
"We'd like to see that flow of funds and build up what's been forgotten for a long time."
She said she's spent time travelling across the region, which spans more than 100,000 kilometres, and talking to residents.
"There's a lot of concern about the current government and their lack of management," she said.
"There's concern about hospital system, Triple Zero not getting calls answered and roads keeps coming up."
The Nationals have pledged again to bring back its country roads and bridges program, and establish a $2.5 billion manufacturing fund with $1 billion allocated to regional Victoria.
"The upper house to me is very much an opportunity to be a voice in parliament, to hold the government to account, or hopefully to be a part of that team that's really bringing the fresh start Victoria needs," Ms Broad said.
Speak up now! Tell us what matters to you ahead of the Victorian election:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.