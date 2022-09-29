Bendigo Advertiser
Nationals' candidate Gaelle Broad gears up for state election

Bendigo resident Gaelle Broad is the Nationals candidate for the upper house Northern Victoria Region seat. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

National's candidate for the Northern Victoria Region, Gaelle Broad, said she wants to see more money spent in regional Victoria with a priority on health and roads.

