Maryborough's Matthew Dellavedova says his body is the best it's felt for four or five years as he embarks on his second NBA stint.
Dellavedova signed a non-guaranteed one-year contract with the Sacramento Kings in July and this week started his first training camp with his new club.
"I've been here for a couple of months working out and I think we have a good team,'' Dellavedova said on Kings' media day.
"Ready to get into the real stuff now."
A string of injuries in 2019 and 2020 brought an end to Dellavedova's first stint in the NBA, which included an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.
He returned home to Australia and played one season in the NBL with Melbourne United and helped the Boomers earn a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
New Kings' coach Mike Brown, who coached Dellavedova in his rookie season with Cleveland, swooped on the 32-year-old because of his experience and leadership.
The Kings haven't made the play-offs for 16 years.
"I had a tough couple of years, but I was able to go to Australia and play in all the games there, my body felt great,'' Dellavedova said.
"My year at Melbourne United was great and I was asked to do some different things that I hadn't been asked to do in the NBA - look to score more and even create a bit more.
"It allowed me to get more reps and be counted on to make plays. That's really helped translate to the pick-up games here.
"The reason I'm here is my leadership and to make other guys better.
"There's more than enough talent here, we just have to make sure we're all pushing in the same direction and focus everyday because there's a lot of great players here."
Dellavedova said the Kings were an attractive option for him to return to the NBA.
"Obviously (I've) got a good relationship with coach Brown and I believe in what he does,'' he said.
"I had a look at the roster and I'm excited about the people that are here.
"I got to work out with the guys for a few days (at Summer League) in Vegas and I decided this was the best opportunity for me."
Dellavedova said Brown's "attention to detail" made him the right coach to guide the young Kings back to the play-offs.
"I was lucky enough to have him my rookie season and he really taught defensively so well and really gave me a great base understanding of how to play NBA defence,'' he said.
"I think that's really helped me throughout my career."
Dellavedova said he would lean on the mentorship he received from veteran players early in his career to help guide his young team-mates, including highly-rated rookie Keegan Murray.
"I've been really fortunate to play on some great teams and have great veterans that helped me out and provided a great base,'' he said.
"It's hard to pick out one example of things they helped with, it's more of an everyday presence that they bring and making sure things are moving in the right direction.
"Pulling guys in for a chat on the side or checking in with how things are going. That's what I'm looking to bring."
The Kings play pre-season matches against the LA Lakers on October 4 and October 15 (AEDT), the Portland Trail Blazers on October 10 (AEDT) and the Phoenix Suns on October 13 (AEDT).
They open the NBA season against the Trail Blazers on October 20 (AEDT).
