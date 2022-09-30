Bendigo Advertiser

Dellavedova excited about Sacramento Kings' prospects in NBA

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 30 2022 - 5:35am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Dellavedova will wear his favourite number eight at the Sacramento Kings. Picture by Getty Images

Maryborough's Matthew Dellavedova says his body is the best it's felt for four or five years as he embarks on his second NBA stint.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.