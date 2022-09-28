Magpies look to bolster depth after exciting season

BOLSTERING their club's depth will be a priority for reappointed Castlemaine head coaches Fiona Fowler and Gary Cooke over the pre-season.
After guiding the Magpies to a fourth-place finish in their first season back in A-grade in five years, the pair say they are eager to strengthen the club's lower-grade ranks with an eye to ensuring the club thrives into the future.
Cooke conceded their depth had been severely stretched at times in 2022, but the coaching duo was keen to rectify the situation in their second season at the helm.
"We did have periods this year when we had injuries and COVID and when people were away, our numbers were really tested," he said.
"We were pulling up 17-and-under players left, right and centre and stretched ourselves pretty thin.
"We want to make sure next season we have set teams of 10, so if there is an injury or someone is away, we're covered.
"There were some games where we fell a bit short; in one game in B-grade, we only had two players available, so all the B-reserve girls had to play up (a grade) and the 17s had to play up.
"It obviously got better as the year went on, but we need to find who might be out there and who might be looking for an opportunity."
The Magpies will likely hold their tryouts in November, with Cooke and Fowler keen to hear from anyone looking for a fresh start or, in particular, new opportunities at any grade level.
He said a definite focus would be on players living in the Castlemaine area.
"We'd like to think locals might want to get behind the club now that it is changing," Cooke said.
"For us, it's all about setting up the club for the future.
"We know the potential is there. There are some good players around and all the players this year really enjoyed themselves.
"That's what we want, which comes down to building a nice culture.
"Fi and I are keen to mentor some of our coaches and give them opportunities and get some umpires up and running."
Cooke said he and Fowler were thrilled with the Magpies' season, which in A-grade came to a heartbreaking end in the first semi-final in a three-goal extra-time loss.
"We were rapt, but at the same time, Fi and I were absolutely gutted that we drew that final and then lost it in extra-time," he said.
"We knew we were good enough to do it and could have pushed on the following week against Kangaroo Flat and we knew we could have pushed Sandhurst in a grand final had we got there.
"But in reality, once a week had gone by and we'd reflected on it, we felt it was a great year.
"The club really got behind us and the A-reserve team (beaten in the elimination final by South Bendigo) did a whole lot better than we initially thought.
"So, we walked away pretty happy.
"We sent out a player survey and got some really good responses among the players and that's what we wanted.
"We never wanted to come along for just one season, but as we said early (after their appointment last October), we are here to play finals, but we are also here to get the club up and running again and make it a place people want to be a part of.
"You look at Sandhurst and people love being at Sandhurst. That is what you want.
"We want to turn this place around and continue it on."
A particularly bright second half of the season for Castlemaine included minor round wins over eventual premiers Sandhurst in round 18 and fellow finalist South Bendigo, as well as a 28-goal elimination final triumph over the Bloods.
The Magpies will lose at least one player from their A-grade line-up, with former Colbinabbin playing coach Georgie Rodger headed overseas, with a handful of others in lower grades doubtful to play on.
"They are the teams we want to boost; we want to make sure that not only A-grade and A-reserve do well next year, that B-grade and B-reserve are competitive," Cooke said.
The Magpies will crown their A-grade best and fairest on Friday night, with midcourter Maddie Carter, the versatile Caitlin Richardson and captain Jane O'Donohue among the leading contenders.
If Betty Thompson Medal voting is any guide, coach Fowler led the way with 12 votes in roughly half a season, followed by Carter, O'Donohue and Emma Webb on eight and Bridie Semmens and Emma Winfield on four.
