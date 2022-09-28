Bendigo Advertiser
Selwood's on and off field qualities were evident early: junior coach

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 28 2022 - 10:13pm, first published 10:00pm
Joel Selwood in action for the Bendigo Pioneers in 2006.

Former Bendigo Pioneers coach Mark Ellis vividly remembers Joel Selwood being told that he'd see limited game time in 2006 because of a knee injury.

