Selwood's on and off field qualities were evident early: junior coach

Former Bendigo Pioneers coach Mark Ellis vividly remembers Joel Selwood being told that he'd see limited game time in 2006 because of a knee injury.
As his top-age TAC Cup season with the Pioneers, 2006 was Selwood's big opportunity to impress AFL recruiters.
The fact that the majority of that season had been taken away from him would have been shattering. Selwood's response gave Ellis great confidence that the young midfielder would more than just make it at AFL level.
"In his top age year I think he only played three games, but he was like an assistant coach even back then,'' Ellis said.
"The way he carried himself around people, even at that age, was so impressive.
"I, along with other people at the club, were lucky to see that straight up.
"After seeing his background and his upbringing, it was no surprise to see what he's been able to do (from a leadership point of view).
"That year, even though he knew he wasn't going to play much, all he did was train.
"It would have been hard for him to do it because he knew he wasn't going to play on a Saturday, but he loved training. I still use him as an example with kids today."
Selwood announced his AFL retirement on Wednesday after a decorated 355-game career that netted four premierships.
As a total package, he's probably moved ahead of Dustin Martin as the greatest Bendigo Pioneers' product.
"You look back and reflect on it and his footy was always going to stand up and he proved that,'' Ellis said of Selwood.
"To me, what enhanced his reputation is the sort of person he is. No-one doubted his footy ability and he's a quality person.
"His career has come and gone pretty quick, but he's never changed as a person and that's as impressive as anything he's done in footy.
"Personally, I'm very proud of him and Bendigo should be as well."
