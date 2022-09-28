Millions pledged to health in Victoria

Victoria's healthcare workforce would receive a $325 million boost if the coalition wins the November state election, while the government pledged to upgrade regional aged care facilities.
The Future Health Workforce plan, announced by the Liberal and National parties on Wednesday, aims to deliver an additional 18,000 new and upskilled nurses and midwives across the public and private sectors.
As part of the plan, 25,000 scholarships of $16,500 would be provided to nursing and midwifery students, while there would be 10,000 scholarships for existing nurses and midwives to upskill.
Some 5000 new nurses and midwives and 2000 other new health workers would also be recruited immediately.
"This plan isn't just about more staff but about creating a better skilled and co-ordinated health workforce for the future," opposition health spokesperson Georgie Crozier said in a statement.
"This is a comprehensive plan that overhauls the way healthcare staff will be trained and supported by utilising existing experience and knowledge within the health system."
The coalition would also establish a Victorian Ministerial Health Workforce Council, which would be tasked with conducting a statewide skills audit and developing a surge workforce model.
Opposition leader Matthew Guy said the plan would complement the coalition's commitment to build or upgrade at least 20 Victorian hospitals.
Premier Daniel Andrews on Wednesday pledged $170 million to upgrade three public aged care facilities in regional Victoria if it wins the upcoming election.
Work would begin on the facilities in Cohuna, Numurkah and Maffra by 2025 and residents would start moving into the refurbished buildings from late 2027.
"The best aged care is public aged care and we are building more of it," Mr Andrews told reporters on Wednesday.
The Victorian government last week pledged $1 billion to improve hospitals in Melbourne's north, ensuring medical care was provided to an extra 85,000 patients.
The government also committed $400 million to rebuild Maroondah Hospital and rename it Queen Elizabeth II Hospital.
Victorians go to the polls on November 26.
Australian Associated Press
