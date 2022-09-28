Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Millions pledged to health in Victoria

By Tara Cosoleto and Rachael Ward
Updated September 28 2022 - 9:51pm, first published 9:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgie Crozier says the opposition will create a better skilled and co-ordinated health workforce. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

Victoria's healthcare workforce would receive a $325 million boost if the coalition wins the November state election, while the government pledged to upgrade regional aged care facilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.