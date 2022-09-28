Selwoods proud of Joel's brilliant AFL career

Six weeks ago, Joel Selwood informed his parents, Bryce and Maree, that the 2022 season would be his last in the AFL.
Sworn to secrecy, an emotional Bryce and Maree watched the grand final unfold on Saturday knowing that would be the final time Joel would wear the blue and white hoops.
"We're sad it's finished, but we couldn't have asked for any more," Bryce said on Wednesday.
"It's been Joel's decision, which is great.
"He's achieved, I would suggest, everything that he's wanted to do and we couldn't be prouder of him.
"To finish off with a premiership was fantastic.
"Win or lose it was going to be his last game and he was comfortable with that.
"I know Joel wasn't playing like he was when he was 25 and he was a little bit slower, but he was still having an impact.
"He was playing about 65 per cent of game time and getting 20 to 25 possessions compared to 80-odd per cent of game time and 30 to 32 possessions when he was in his prime.
"As a ratio he was still contributing to the team. His leadership out on the ground was unbelievable.
"He was like another coach out there with his direction and the players respected him for what he did."
A polarising figure to opposition fans throughout his career, there has been an outpouring of admiration this week for Joel for his selfless acts away from the footy field.
"A lot of people loved Joel and there's some that didn't, but they all wanted him on their team,'' Bryce said.
"I think people, particularly over the last few weeks, have come to realise what he's done behind the scenes.
"It wasn't just this year, it's been going on since he started.
"Going to hospitals to see sick people, doing volunteer work and, as you saw when he won the Jim Stynes award, his community work totalled around 1000 hours for the year.
"That's a fair bit of extra work when you're a professional footballer and captain of the club."
Joel's retirement brought to an end a 20-year involvement in the AFL for the Selwood family.
The Selwood siblings - Adam, Troy, Joel and Scott - played a combined 786 games - an AFL record for most games played by family members.
"We've had a fantastic ride that has gone on for 20 years, starting with Adam and Troy and then going on to Joel and Scott.
"We've been busy in September for a long time.
"Even though Troy wasn't getting a game with Brisbane during their finals series, we were still connected to the club.
"Adam played in a couple of grand finals in 2005 and 2006 and then Joel started with Geelong in 2007.
"It's been fantastic to see what Geelong has put together."
With Joel's AFL career over, Bryce and Maree now have some spare time through the winter.
"We wanted to watch all four boys play as much football as we could,'' Bryce said.
"Now that we have some free time we'll try to catch up with some friends that we haven't seen for a long time."
Now based in Geelong, Bryce said his family savoured their time in Bendigo.
"Bendigo is a great place to bring up kids and we're very thankful for the support the family has received over the years."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.