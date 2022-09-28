It's time to get moving and raise funds for local mental health services throughout the month of October.
Bendigo Health Fundraising and Foundation's Move for Mental Health challenge is back for a third year, encouraging individuals, businesses and families to exercise all month.
There are many ways to get involved, from walking the dog every day, to riding a bike thousands of kilometres.
"It's an exciting challenge that encourages people to think about doing some exercise potentially every day or through the month of October," Bendigo Health director of fundraising and foundation Rachel Mason said.
"People can challenge themselves a little bit to get behind the initiative and support mental health services locally, but equally do something good for themselves because we know it's very beneficial for their health."
Money raised goes towards the hospital's services and has previously been used to implement exercise programs and establish a gym for mental health patients.
This year, Ms Mason said the aim is to raise at least $65,000 to purchase a multi-patient transport bus, enabling patients to travel and exercise and different locations.
"Sometimes there's barriers for people to be able to attend exercise so we're trying to minimise those barriers and make it really easy to participate and have a go," she said.
Bendigo Toyota has once again thrown their support behind the initiative.
Managing director Adam Ski said in previous years the team has challenged themselves to move 1000 kilometres, and this year they will emulate major sporting events such as the Tour De France.
"The reason we're part of Move for Mental Health is to create an awareness that it's really important to reach out for help," he said.
"A lot of people can suffer in silence and don't know that it's okay to reach out or don't feel like they've got someone."
Mr Ski said the challenge is about more than raising money.
"You can actually make a bigger difference than you realise," he said.
"You create awareness and feel better. Your staff feel better, you feel better and it creates a bit of a buzz around the business, something different out of ordinary work and life."
Move for Mental Health coincides with World Mental Health Day on October 10.
There is still time for teams and individuals to get involved and various prizes are on offer.
Click here for information and to register.
