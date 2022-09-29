With the extension of the tutor learning program helping kids who need extra support, Macedon students will continue to reap the rewards and enhance their education experience.
Member for Macedon Mary-Anne Thomas announced $258.4 million in funding to extend the Tutor Learning Initiative for Victorian schools to keep the tutors who supported students throughout 2022.
"Our tutors play an integral role in ensuring that Victorian students can get the best education - that's why we are extending the program to ensure these learning supports continue to be available," Education Minister Natalie Hutchins said.
An independent evaluation by Deloitte found the benefits of the Tutor Learning Initiative extended beyond academic achievement to include improvements in student engagement and teacher practice.
The Tutor Learning Program began in 2021 and was created to support students whose learning has been disrupted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 99,500 students in government schools have received tutoring support so far this year with more than 2,000 schools again participating and government schools hiring more than 5,150 tutors.
"We're making sure every child in Macedon is given the support they need to succeed at school," Ms Thomas said.
The tutor program uses pre-service teachers, teachers on leave, retired teachers and casual relief teachers to sign up and get back in the classroom - with at least one tutor in all government schools.
In 2021 and 2022 tutors worked both in the classroom and via remote learning, identifying and supporting the students who needed extra help with their education.
Schools can only use the funding for tutors to provide targeted teaching to students needing extra support and can determine the most appropriate model of tutoring for their school and students, with support from regional staff, based on the evidence, resources, and government framework.
The extension of tutors to 2023 will allow teaching teams can continue to provide dedicated and individualised support for students who need help.
