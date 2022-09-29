Bendigo Advertiser
The Tutor Learning Initiative receives funding to continue until 2023, benefitting Macedon students

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
Updated September 29 2022 - 12:34am, first published 12:30am
With the extension of the tutor learning program helping kids who need extra support, Macedon students will continue to reap the rewards and enhance their education experience.

