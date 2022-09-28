Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Emergency services on scene as car hits tree at Ladys Pass

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated September 28 2022 - 5:38am, first published 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.

It is not yet clear if anyone was injured after a car crashed into a tree near Heathcote on Wednesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.