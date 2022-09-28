It is not yet clear if anyone was injured after a car crashed into a tree near Heathcote on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the incident on the Northern Highway at Ladys Pass.
A CFA spokesperson confirmed two crews from Heathcote and Mount Camel attended the incident at 2.47pm.
They said no one was trapped when firefighters arrived on scene.
It is not known what caused the driver to come off the road.
CFA declared the incident under control at 3.03pm.
More to come.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
