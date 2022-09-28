Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Opals beat Japan, finish top of WC pool

By Jasper Bruce
Updated September 28 2022 - 5:15am, first published 5:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Captain Tess Madgen and the Opals have finished the group stage at the women's basketball World Cup with a win over Japan to finish on top of Pool A. Picture FIBA

Australia's Opals have finished the group stage at the women's basketball World Cup with a 71-54 defeat of Japan that means they cannot meet red-hot tournament favourites USA until the final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.