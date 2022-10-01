Cotchin bounces back with a 'red letter day'

IN RACING, as in life, you have your good days, and you have your bad days.
For Elmore harness trainer Keith Cotchin, last Tuesday was by his own admission a 'red letter day' on all fronts following plenty of tough ones.
The dual Group 1 winner celebrated his first success since April with a victory at Shepparton in the Happy 80th Gary Merkel 3YO Pace with his ultra-promising filly Diamond Shooz.
But it was far from his biggest win for the day.
Diamond Shooz was Cotchin's first runner in more than three months after being sidelined by some serious health issues.
Hospitalised after suffering a severe asthma attack, it was just the tip of the iceberg in terms of his health woes for the next few months.
"I had been feeling crook for a fair while and I just put it down to getting old and lazy," Cotchin explained.
"When I wasn't coming right (after the asthma attack), they x-rayed my chest and they found a lump in my chest and they thought I might have had cancer.
"I had to have biopsies and all sorts of tests for that and when they did that they found out it wasn't cancer, it was benign, which was good.
"I had some rare disease of the lungs and they started to treat me for that.
"Slowly, I started to come good."
It has been a rocky road back to recovery and indeed the racetrack for Cotchin, but only hours before Diamond Shooz capped a comeback of her own with a win at her first start in more than five months, the 62-year-old trainer got the news he had been craving.
"I actually got a scan (on Tuesday) with the cancer specialists and that lump is gone now," he revealed.
"It was all good news.
"You can't ask for any better than that."
Putting the seal on an amazing 24 hours, Diamond Shooz gave Cotchin his 400th career winner.
The bulk of those have come in the past 20 years since his move to Elmore and giving training a 'serious' crack.
He had previously worked four or five horses a day while splitting time between training and working in a feed store at Yarrambat, north of Melbourne.
"We only used to ever have three or four racehorses and all the rest were youngins - I used to break in a lot," he said.
"But then slowly but surely we got more racehorses.
"We're back to having a bit of young stock coming through again.
"To hit 400 wins is unbelievable. I didn't think it would ever happen.
"When I was younger, I would see Chris Alford and Gavin Lang and Kerryn Manning and they would drive three or four winners in a day.
"I think it took me 10 years to win four or five races, so I never thought I'd get to 400."
After a lean few months, Cotchin said he was starting to wind his team back up again - albeit in smaller numbers than before.
"I won't be back to doing as much as I was before," he insisted.
The current crop of six includes Denny Rocks and Sassiness, who are both ready to make their returns, a pair of two-year-olds - one a sister to Brackenreid and one out of Lady Octavia - and a yearling.
The pick of the bunch clearly is Diamond Shooz, of whom Cotchin has a high opinion.
Her Shepparton win was the second of her career and followed that in the fourth and final run of her last preparation in the Group 2 Home Grown Classic 3YO Fillies Final in April.
READ MORE:
Cotchin is excited by her potential.
"She's a nice filly - a nice little racehorse - and has all the manners going for her at this stage," he said.
"You don't know what they will do until they get in there against the better ones, but we always hope they are good enough to match it with them.
"She'll do everything you ask of her at home and she's been more than consistent at the races.
"She's bred to keep on getting better."
Unrelated to his health battles, Cotchin said the plan had always been to spell Diamond Shooz until later in the season, with the rich Breeders Crown and VicBred series foremost in his mind.
"She had come a long way. She'd come down (from New South Wales) and got her bonus and went a little bit better than what we thought she would," he said.
"She was only a very lightly-framed filly, so we always planned to give her that break. We thought there was no point in running through the normal races, the better races are all in the later part of the season.
"She did well while she was away and filled out - everything has turned out well.
"Hopefully she can reward the owners and she can measure up. We decided to bypass the Oaks and races like that and concentrate on the Breeders Crown and the Sires Stakes (Vicbred).
"They have the consolations - the bronzes and the silvers - so they cater for a wide variety. Hopefully we can figure in the action there.
"It goes a long way when they have got that little bit of gate speed and can put themselves in that good position that makes a difference."
On a sad note, a rough patch included Cotchin having to bid farewell to his consistent pacer Brackenreid following his death a few months ago.
A seven-year-old, the Western Terror gelding won 13 of 111 starts and was placed 40 times for $123,140 in earnings.
He had his last start at Cobram in May and will always hold a fond place in the hearts of Cotchin and his wife Shelly.
"It was very upsetting - he never had any issues his whole life and was always healthy," he said.
"We were working him and everything seemed okay and then just all of a sudden he didn't seem right. I went to pull him up and he just collapsed," he said.
"He'd eaten all his breakfast that morning and was his same old self.
"He was a solid old rock. He lacked that little bit of speed and I reckon the best race he ever won might have been a $7000 race, but he won over $100,000 in 100-odd starts.
"He was just as honest as the day was long and a great little horse for us."
Cotchin will look to put a tough last three months further behind him when the other of his two Group 2 Home Grown Classic winners, the three-year-old gelding Denny Rocks returns to racing for the first time since March at Kilmore on Monday.
He acknowledged last Tuesday was an important start on the path forward.
"It was a great day - a red letter day," he said.
"To get a winner and get a great result from the hospital and to be feeling better, I'm very grateful."
