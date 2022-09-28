Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Gabrielle Symons and her 'little trier' will be Friends to the end

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 29 2022 - 5:13am, first published September 28 2022 - 10:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sebastian hobby trainer Gabrielle Symons with her great friend, the veteran pacer Friends, who won at Shepparton on Tuesday night. Picture: Kieran Iles

SEBASTIAN trainer Gabrielle Symons knows the clock is ticking on the career of her much-loved pacer Friends.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.