SEBASTIAN trainer Gabrielle Symons knows the clock is ticking on the career of her much-loved pacer Friends.
But she is determined to send the gelded son of Bettors Delight out on the highest note possible.
Her wish is for at least one more win before the end of the season on December 31.
At Shepparton on Tuesday night, the 10-year-old, formerly trained in Mildura, won for the second time in 30 starts for Symons since she acquired him in December last year.
He also delivered the hobby trainer her second career victory.
Her first came with the same horse at Stawell in late June.
Friends had certainly been knocking on the door for a win with a pair of seconds in his previous two starts.
The veteran pacer, nicely driven out in front by Shannon O'Sullivan after being challenged for the lead early, was always travelling strongly and was able to kick clear at the top of the straight and hold out his rivals to win by 2.5m in a mile rate of 1:57.7.
It was a personal best winning mile rate.
Symons could not have been more delighted.
"We thought if we got the lead we'd probably nab it, but you never know what's going to happen, do you?" she said.
"The last three or four starts he's really improved.
"You need to play with them (the horses) a bit; it's not an easy game, they're all different, but at the moment he's feeling good for an old boy. He's nearly 11.
"We're proud of the little fellow."
Symons said her plan was to see the season out with Friends, with one specific goal in mind.
"My dream is to win a race at my home track, that's what I really want to do," she said.
"If he can win me one there or even somewhere else, I'd be thrilled to bits.
"I've entered him for Bendigo next week, but who knows what we'll draw.
"His times have improved a bit of late and I always thought he had more in him.
"He was running around 1:59, but I knew he was quicker than that because we know what he does at home and when he's feeling good.
"He's just a little trier."
Symons and her partner Ben Moule have only three horses in their stable.
The other two - Glam Rock and the three-year-old mare Miss Twinkle - were also previously trained in Mildura by Scott Garraway.
Both are expected to have their first start for their new trainer in the next couple of weeks.
Symons praised a wonderful drive from 23-year-old O'Sullivan, who had driven Friends 16 times previously for six placings, including his two recent seconds.
A big night for female drivers and trainers from the Bendigo region at Shepparton included driving wins for Tayla French on her father Terry's horse Joeys Hangover and Ellen Tormey on her father John's horse Twisted Bliss.
Strathfieldsaye trainer Julie Douglas continued her reign at the top of the premiership standings with a victory with Illawong Jovial.
The six-year-old, who was driven by Daryl Douglas, has won four of seven starts since joining the Douglas camp midway through the season, including his last three in a row.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.