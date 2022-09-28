A Bendigo-based charity is in need of a new retreat house after its historic location was burnt out in a devastating fire last week.
The Otis Foundation lost its first ever house, Bramare retreat, last Wednesday and is now looking for short-stay accommodation for up to eight guests who are going through a breast cancer journey.
Chief executive Claire Culley said the loss this wasn't just that of a house, it was a home.
"Bramare is a very special place because it was at a kitchen table here the Otis Foundation actually started more than 20 years ago," she said.
Owner of the property and foundation founder Andrew Barling established the charity in honour of his wife Judy Burley, who died at the age of 36 after a battle with breast cancer.
It was her wish for other people battling breast cancer to experience the beauty and serenity she had experienced at the house, which is situated in an idyllic setting at Mandurang, south of Bendigo.
Ms Culley said the owners had been in the United States when the fire occurred.
"I think it was quite difficult for them to hear of the tragedy," she said.
Ms Culley said there were six guests, including children, on a retreat at Bramare on Wednesday night.
"Those that were in the house at the time said it was a terrifying experience," she said.
"Thankfully everyone was able to get out safely and emergency services did the best they could."
A CFA spokesperson said 11 crews from across the city worked for almost two hours to contain the blaze.
They said the structure was "fully involved by fire" when firefighters arrived at around 8.30pm.
It was determined the fire was ignited by a leaking LPG gas cylinder.
"Fire authorities told us at least 80 per cent of the house had been damaged in the fire," Ms Culley said.
OTHER STORIES
For now, the foundation is asking for anyone across the city that may be able to donate a stay to these families.
"People just love coming to Bendigo when they're going through a tough time like this," Ms Culley said.
"From now until Christmas, we want to keep providing that service."
She thanked the community for their "unwavering support".
"This outpour speaks to the commitment and love from Bendigo," Ms Culley said.
"We really couldn't be more thankful for everything the community has given us over the years and the recent support we've received."
If you would like to help the Otis Foundation in any way, you can do so by visiting otisfoundation.org.au
What matters to you at the Victorian election? Have your say right here:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.