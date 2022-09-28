Team Victoria boys out of finals at Australian Youth Volleyball Championships

Victoria's hopes of medal glory at the Australian Youth Volleyball Championship has unfortunately come to an end.
After a strong start to the tournament at Red Energy Arena, Team Victoria then had a series of crucial losses which saw them tumble down the standings.
On Tuesday they faced Queensland, who are considered a powerhouse state within Volleyball, and defeated Victoria 0-3.
The out of state visitors sealed the match with ease 25-13. 25-10, 15-6.
Later that day they returned to the court for two close matches against WA.
Victoria took out the first set 25-19, before WA swiftly responded taking out the next two 26-24, 15-12 to win 2-1.
The two teams then had a rematch hours later where WA was able to seal a repeat win, final scores 2-1 (25-22, 19-25, 15-8.).
On Wednesday morning Victoria returned to the winner's circle with a 2-0 win over Tasmania (25-15, 25-20).
Victoria was scheduled to take on ACT on Wednesday afternoon, however, even with a win it would not be enough to make it through to the finals matches.
After both the 2021 and 2022 editions of the tournament were cancelled, this year marks the first time the tournament has been held in two years and features teams from ACT, New South Wales, Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania and Victoria.
In total there are 10 divisions across multiple age-groups starting at U14 through to U18 who have been in action at the five-day tournament.
Competition play began on Sunday and will go for five days, with finals games scheduled for Thursday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.