Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Team Victoria boys out of finals at Australian Youth Volleyball Championships

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated September 28 2022 - 7:41am, first published 2:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo's Ben Lim sets up a shot for his Victorian team-mate during the 2-1 (25-15, 25-20) win over Tasmania on Wednesday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Victoria's hopes of medal glory at the Australian Youth Volleyball Championship has unfortunately come to an end.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.