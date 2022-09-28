THE coach who led Calivil United to its last premiership has returned to steer the Demons into a brand new era.
Anthony Dennis, who guided the Demons to premiership glory in 2017, has been appointed senior coach for the 2023 LVFNL season.
The 31-year-old last coached at Calivil United in 2018, the year after their stirring premiership win over Bridgewater at Serpentine.
It broke a nine-year drought.
Dennis, who has spent the past four years with Murray league club Tongala, is stoked to be returning to the club he has played the bulk of his footy at, including juniors.
"I'm probably getting to that age where I only have a couple of years left in me and pretty much my whole footy career has been out at Calivil, so I'd like to finish out there," he said.
"I didn't want to see them in the position they were this season (ninth), so it's a challenge to get them somewhere towards the top of the ladder.
"I know it's been a few hard years due to COVID, but I'm looking forward to getting the culture and the families back out there."
Dennis, who last coached the Demons for three seasons between 2016 and 2018, said the club had always held plenty of fond memories for him.
"We were lucky enough to get the one premiership in 2017, but you've got to keep chasing flags where you've grown up - that's the biggest thing about country football," he said.
"The lure to go back and try and finish with a bit of a fairytale out there is strong."
The only way is up for the Demons, who finished the 2022 season with only two wins.
Dennis remained well-acquainted with Calivil United during his time with the Murray league's Blues, having watched three games this season when Tongala had byes or were involved in split rounds.
"Mum and dad are still out there, so I used to take the kids over and catch up with them," he said.
"I still have a fair few mates out there and even the older generation, I like getting out there and having a beer with them.
"They (the senior team) were alright, I think it just came down to inexperience and not enough depth as well.
"That's a big thing going forward, getting a few mature bodies back into the side and to try and add a bit of speed and try and take the game on.
"It's about getting some strong players around the ball, having some key options and a bit of speed.
"In hindsight, it's going to be good to have some success on the field, but it would be good to see success off the field.
"The club is in a strong position and I want to see it reap the rewards.
"The last three years due to COVID have probably hurt not just Calivil, but every country club in Victoria.
"So it's about getting people back to the club and getting that vibe and excitement happening again."
I'm not coming back to just make up numbers, I want to come back and have a real crack.- Anthony Dennis
Calivil United followers can expect some exciting announcements on the recruiting front in the coming weeks.
Dennis is confident the Demons can retain at least 75 per cent of their current playing group, to be topped up by some handy recruits.
"It will be a different-looking outfit next year, that's for sure," he said.
"But you want to compete and hopefully set yourselves for finals.
"I'm not coming back to just make up numbers, I want to come back and have a real crack and that's what I'm doing."
In other Demons coaching appointments, Tom Wakefield will lead the club's reserves for the third straight season.
The Demons finished the reserves season in sixth spot with a 6-10 record.
