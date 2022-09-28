Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Premiership coach Anthony Dennis returns to LVFNL club Calivil United

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 28 2022 - 1:35am, first published 1:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's a happy homecoming for Calivil United's 2017 premiership coach Anthony Dennis who has returned to the club and will be the playing coach of the Demons in 2023.

THE coach who led Calivil United to its last premiership has returned to steer the Demons into a brand new era.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.