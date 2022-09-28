Bendigo Advertiser
Cats delist five, still waiting on Selwood

By Shayne Hope
Updated September 28 2022 - 1:09am, first published 1:06am
Joel Selwood kicks a brilliant running goal in the final quarter of Saturday's grand final. Picture by Getty Images

Quinton Narkle headlines a group of five players delisted by Geelong as the AFL premiers await a call on captain Joel Selwood's playing future.

