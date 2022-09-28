Bendigo Advertiser
SES crews respond to incident as floodwaters rise near Wedderburn

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated September 28 2022 - 2:18am, first published 12:04am
Picture by VicEmergency

Emergency crews are on their way to an incident north-west of Bendigo this morning.

