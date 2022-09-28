Emergency crews are on their way to an incident north-west of Bendigo this morning.
According to VicEmergency, all services had been requested to attend a rescue on Scotts Lane near Wedderburn at 9.48am.
A State Emergency Service spokesperson has confirmed crews from Wedderburn and Marong were on route to assist.
A CFA spokesperson said firefighters were on standby to assist, but were not required at this stage.
The Bendigo Advertiser is investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.
It comes as the area copped a significant amount of rain overnight and flood warnings were issued along the Avoca and Loddon rivers earlier this week.
More to come.
What matters to you at the Victorian election? Have your say right here:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.