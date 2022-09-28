More patients across central Victoria will have access to quicker and safer life-saving scans thanks to a newly-installed machine.
Bendigo Radiology's St John of God location now has a new computed tomography (CT) machine, which will bring cutting-edge technology to residents all over the state.
This new machine has many benefits for both the patient and the radiologist, which provides a better experience for all.
Bendigo Radiology X-Ray Modality manager Kate Comer could not speak more highly of the teams new toy.
"This new machine doesn't just have more advanced technology, it is physically bigger than our previous one," she said.
Bariatric patients will now be able to get scans for any cardiac, oncology issues and fractures within the 80cm wide bore.
Ms Comer said the most significant for a patient being the use of Ultra-Low Dose Imaging thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI) image processing, which reduces the amount of radiation required for a scan.
This means a patient has less exposure to radiation when a CT scan is required.
The AI image processing also means the quality of the scan is significantly increased, providing a better picture which will aid in better clinical outcomes for patients.
"When we were taking images of the heart, we used to have to wait for multiple beats to get good pictures, but this machine allows us to get everything in one go," Ms Comer said.
"We will now be able to get more patients in and get their scans to them in a shorter timeframe than ever before."
Ms Comer said wait times for a scan were currently three to four days, the best it's been for a long time.
Staff believe the implementation of this technology elevates CT imaging to a new standard, not just within the hospital, but to the wider community and surrounding regions.
"Our patients will receive high quality imaging from this new machine and this will provide more accurate diagnosis," St John of God Hospital chief executive Michael Hogan said.
"Our physicians will have the information they need to provide the most appropriate treatment options for their patients."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
