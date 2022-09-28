Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Less radiation, shorter wait times in new CT machine at St John of God Bendigo

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated September 28 2022 - 4:05am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Radiology X-Ray Modality manager Kate Comer with the new CT scanner at St John Of God Hospital. Picture by Darren Howe

More patients across central Victoria will have access to quicker and safer life-saving scans thanks to a newly-installed machine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.