Bendigo's wet winter and early spring has caused headaches for Apiam Bendigo Jockey Club track manager Bernard Hopkins and his staff.
The club has hosted 12 meetings in the past 22 weeks and in 11 of those meetings the track was rated in the heavy range and the remaining meeting the track was soft.
"It's the worst stretch of heavy tracks I've had in the 23 years I've been here,'' Hopkins said.
The club is hosting the Seymour Cup meeting this Sunday and the persistent rain early this week basically ensured the BJC track will be soft at best.
"We want the track in prime position for the Seymour Cup because it's an important meeting, so that adds a bit of added pressure,'' Hopkins said.
"Through the winter I kept moving the rail for each meeting and that kept the wear fairly even across the track.
"Because of that there's no particular area that's worse than others and the recovery across the track is quite even."
The inside grass training track at the BJC has been rebuilt this year, so the main track has copped extra work through training as well.
"The track was really showing signs of wear coming out of winter,'' he said.
"Now we have some good recovery, so it should be good for spring if we can get some sun.
"If we keep getting heavy tracks then the ware stays there.
"The track has started to repair itself with some good growth, but it would be nice to get some more dry days, particularly heading into this Sunday.
"There's been little sunshine and not much warmth, but the grass has started to grow.
"I've been able to beat it up with a bit of hormone to get it going, which I had to do."
With the BJC's feature day the Apiam Bendigo Cup only a month away, Hopkins would dearly love a stretch of good weather to dry out the track and the surrounds.
"A normal track repair after a meeting takes a day, but it's been taking up to four or five days to repair it after some of these heavy tracks we've had,'' Hopkins said.
"The staff, who have done a wonderful job, have been spending more time on the track instead of getting the lawns and that side of things ready for the spring.
"The lawn areas are very wet and the roses are behind because we have no sunshine.
"We've still got a month, so if we get a week of good weather everything will jump out of the ground because of the moisture in the surface.
"Hopefully, we get a break with the weather later this week."
