Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Juniors embrace the chance to gain major league baseball experience

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated September 27 2022 - 8:19am, first published 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gift Ngoepe watches on as up-and-coming junior player Archer Etherton throws a fast pitch during the first day of the training camp. Pictures by Darren Howe

Junior Bendigo baseballers had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from one of the sport's most experienced players.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.