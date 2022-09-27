Juniors embrace the chance to gain major league baseball experience

Junior Bendigo baseballers had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from one of the sport's most experienced players.
Former Major League Baseball star Gift Ngoepe is in Bendigo to host a three-day training camp where participants learn everything there is to know about the sport.
Ngoepe's career saw him play several years in the minor leagues before he made his debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2017.
The 32-year-old native South African loves nothing more than sharing his experience and knowledge of baseball with the next generation of players.
"These kids have come here to learn which is great as they will be able to develop their skills even further," he said.
"Especially as out in regional areas the more kids that continue playing, the better it will be for the future of the baseball community."
The training camp commenced on Tuesday and runs through until Thursday.
The kids were eager to get right down to business and learn as much as they can from Ngoepe.
"So far we've been running through all of the basics of baseball with a little bit of agility training and base running," he said.
"We've also covered the most important part of baseball which is throwing and catching properly - with a big focus on the correct mechanics."
Having been around the sport for decades, the former MLB player knows how important it is for juniors to have the fundamentals of the game, such as hand-eye coordination and movement, perfected to ensure they can play at their best.
"With kids this young, in order for them to develop good mechanics and habits it's vital for them to have the correct technique so they can develop their skills even further.
"My goal is to ensure from the first day and when they leave on the last day I want them to feel that they've accomplished and learned something."
Ngoepe's time in the MLB with the Pirates and later on with the Toronto Bluejays is an experience that will always stay close to his heart.
"When I made my debut in the major league with the Pirates, it's a day that I will never forget," he said.
And rightfully so as during his first game he faced MLB Championship pitcher and five time all star John Lester who was playing with the Cubs.
"He is a very well known player and to get a hit off him in my first game is something special that I will remember forever," he laughed.
Most recently Ngoepe has signed with the Newport Rams in the Baseball Victoria 2022/23 summer league.
The season runs from October through to mid March each year and features several Victorian teams.
