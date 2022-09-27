Agriculture Victoria and RSPCA Victoria are hosting two webinars aimed at boosting the biosecurity skills and knowledge of small landholders.
Agriculture Victoria is encouraging all livestock owners to implement biosecurity practices to not only protect their own livestock from pests and diseases, but also help to protect their neighbour's livestock, commercial farms and the agriculture supply chain.
The webinars are open to a range of landholders from those with livestock species as pets to those who sell or trade commercially.
Agriculture Victoria regional manager Brett Davidson will be joined by RSPCA Victoria education officer Rachael Laukart for the two webinars to discuss biosecurity measures and risks tailored to small-scale, artisanal and peri-urban landholders.
Agriculture Victoria program manager for resilience and recovery Melissa Cann said the webinars would ensure landholders understood their biosecurity responsibilities and were equipped with necessary resources when it comes to keeping their animals safe.
"Whether you own a small cattle herd, a pig, or even just a pet alpaca or two, implementing the correct biosecurity practices and taking biosecurity responsibilities seriously is vital in protecting your property from pests and diseases," she said.
"These webinars will help landholders understand what biosecurity is, its importance and why it is necessary to implement biosecurity measures regardless of the size of your property or how many animals you care for.
"All landholders - small, new, established, or commercial - have an important role to play in protecting their properties, animals, and our state and country from biosecurity threats."
The two one-and-a-half-hour webinars will be held from 6.30pm on Wednesday, September 28 and a week later on Wednesday, October 5.
Topics will include an overview of biosecurity and why it matters, how to manage biosecurity on your property, what is safe for your animals to eat, introducing new livestock safely and where to go for information.
RSPCA Victoria manager for education and community outreach Ian Sumpter said RSPCA was pleased to be partnering with Agriculture Victoria to present the webinars.
"RSPCA Victoria knows that by providing relevant information, including preventative health measures and tips on biosecurity planning, first time and established farmers will be best placed to protect their animals through appropriate husbandry practices," he said.
For more details, including how to register, click on this link.
For further information on foot-and-mouth disease, including advice for hobby farmers, visit agriculture.vic.gov.au/fmd.
