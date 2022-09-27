Dyson Daniels is confident the work he has put in during the NBA off-season will show at his first New Orleans Pelicans' training camp.
The Bendigo basketball product fronted the New Orleans media on Tuesday morning (AEST) ahead of this week's camp where he'll attempt to force his way onto the Pelicans' roster for the start of the NBA season on October 20.
After injuring his ankle at NBA Summer League, Daniels is keen to make a good impression on his new team-mates this week.
"Obviously, Summer League didn't pan out the way I wanted it to,'' Daniels said.
"These things happen and since then I've been back two months and a lot of work on the floor for me. A lot of getting in shape, getting in the gym and a lot of time spent before practice and after practice working on my jump shot.
"I've been in the gym a lot, as much as I can, to get ready for the season and show that I can play in this team and earn my spot on the roster.
"It's been a lot of work, but I love the work.
"We have a really deep team and everyone is trying to earn their spot.
"It's going to be competitive for me. Coming in I want to show a bit of everything that I can do - be competitive, be physical, play my defence, playmake, play my role in the team and offer the things I do well and not do things I'm not as great at.
"I've been in the gym everyday putting in the work. I'll be myself at training camp and be competitive. Obviously, we go 15 guys deep, so it's going to be tough to earn your spot on this roster.
"Training camp is going to be very competitive for sure."
Daniels' defence and playmaking ability was elite through his junior career and in his one season in the G-League.
The one doubt on the 19-year-old going into the NBA Draft was his perimeter shooting.
He's spent the past two months working extensively on his shot with highly-regarded Pelicans' shooting coach Fred Vinson.
"Personally, I have all-round game, but I've been focusing on my shot, for sure,'' Daniels said.
"A lot of hours in the gym with our shooting coach Fred.
"I've been working on my finishing and ball handling stuff like that and getting in the gym putting on some size.
"They are the main things I've been focusing on, but I've been doing other stuff as well so that I keep my all-round game and show a bit of everything I can do.
"Shooting, I've definitely done a lot of work on that this off-season."
Defensively, Daniels said he was coming to terms with the extra speed that comes with playing in the NBA.
"The pace picks up again from the G League to the NBA level,'' he said.
"You really have to lock in on the guy you're guarding.
"Everyone has different strengths and their strengths are real strengths, you really have to take that away from them.
"Knowing personnel, learning to play fast and play under control, the NBA is the best league in the world and has the best players, so it's going to be tough."
After training camp, the Pelicans have four pre-season matches to prepare for the regular season.
The Pelicans play the Chicago Bulls on October 5 (AEDT), the Detroit Pistons on October 8 (AEDT), the San Antonio Spurs on October 10 (AEDT) and the Miami Heat on October 13 (AEDT).
