'Malcolm loves a challenge': Steve Black on Bernard's SE Phoenix signing

If there's anyone who knows what American import Malcolm Bernard is capable of pulling off on the basketball court it's Braves coach Steve Black.
During the 2022 NBL1 season, Bernard had been hindered with a hamstring injury for several weeks.
However, that didn't stop the 198-cm guard/forward from delivering when it mattered - including hitting several do-or-die three-pointers during NBL1 finals.
His top performance was recognised for the South East Phoenix, who recently signed Bernard as an injury replacement for Trey Kell.
Now that Bernard has been given the opportunity, Black can't wait to see what he dishes up in Australia's premier competition.
"Mal loves being challenged and taking on new opportunities," Black said.
"His ability to create is an aspect of his game that makes him stand out and has really made a name for himself.
"Hopefully he can find ways and become a valuable contributor for the Phoenix.
SE Phoenix chief executive officer Tommy Greer said Bernard was the ideal fit for the team.
"We felt in the short term we needed to add a player to our roster," he said.
"Having Ryan (Broekhoff) and Trey unable to play, we wanted to find a versatile player to help us commence the season with the strongest line-up possible.
"Malcolm had a great season in NBL1 and we're looking forward to having him join the team."
SE Phoenix assistant coach Craig Simpson was the Knox Raiders' head coach during the 2022 NBL1 season.
Black said Simpson would've seen first-hand what Bernard is capable of achieving - especially during the big game-changing moments.
"They know what's he's capable of and I am sure they had a very close look at him (when Braves played the Raiders) and he certainly would've impressed with his versatility," Black said.
"I really hope he gets the chance to show what he can do and I am really fascinated to see how he goes at that elite level."
It's expected Bernard will remain with SE Phoenix until Kell recovers from his injury.
SE Phoenix get underway in round one this Saturday against Tasmania Jack Jumpers at John Cain Arena.
Also on the team's roster this year are Dane Pineau, Mitch Creek, Zhou Zi and Reuben Te Rangi with Simon Mitchell as head coach.
