Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

'Malcolm loves a challenge': Steve Black on Bernard's SE Phoenix signing

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated September 27 2022 - 8:33am, first published 2:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Braves import Malcolm Bernard has signed with SE Melbourne Phoenix as a temporary injury replacement which is expected to see him play the first few rounds of the 2022 NBL season.

If there's anyone who knows what American import Malcolm Bernard is capable of pulling off on the basketball court it's Braves coach Steve Black.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.