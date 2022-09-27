The future of Bendigo Taxis' wheelchair fleet is under serious threat with the imminent return of the full fuel excise.
Bendigo Taxis manager Colin Wells said the expected price hike would put him in a "hellish position".
"We can ill-afford any increase in costs for our wheelchair fleet where diesel fuel is pretty high anyway," Mr Wells said.
"Traditionally, the wheelchair fleet is subsidised by our sedan fleet.
"But if the sedan fleet is doing less business, we are not in a position to offer that subsidy.
"It puts me in a hellish position of having to justify a decision I don't want to make."
Mr Wells said his wheelchair fleet was getting older and he couldn't afford to replace them.
"Our reserves were used up in (the) COVID (pandemic) and the government isn't providing any help," he said.
"Years ago we were the only ones in town with a wheelchair fleet but the government deregulated (the industry).
"The government's view is it is doing enough to help us but they're not helping us at all."
OTHER NEWS: Thieves make off with $100K CFA vehicle
Mr Wells said Bendigo Taxis had 40 sedans in the fleet. He explained that if a sedan was to take a passenger from the Bendigo CDB to Kangaroo Flat and a separate call came in from Kangaroo Flat, the sedan could pick that job up while they're there and drive back, thereby paying for the fuel for the trip.
With wheelchair taxis, the clientele is more specific and are usually pre-booked.
"If a wheelchair taxi has to take someone from Eaglehawk to Lansell Square, that's a lot of dead miles - or unpaid miles - going to and from the job," Mr Wells said.
"We can't make things run without fuel and diesel is more expensive (than unleaded)."
There are only nine vans in the wheelchair fleet and as the vehicles age, the company was in a constant battle to keep them on the road.
"The realities of life are costs are going up," Mr Wells said.
"We haven't been in an inflationary economy for a long time and we need to learn how to deal with it.
"Higher prices for groceries in the supermarket is all on the back of fuel prices."
"This might sound crazy but it (the higher fuel price) might actually increase our business. People might choose to pay for a taxi rather than put fuel in their car because it's far too expensive.
"We have no control of it. We just have to roll with it as best we can."
Mr Wells pointed out the upcoming higher fuel price would have no impact on taxi fares.
IN THE NEWS
"We try to restrict any taxi fare increase to once a year," he said.
"The rank and hail fare went up recently for the first time in 14 years and that's regulated by the government."
Mr Wells said everyone would feel the impact of higher fuel prices, but he particularly felt for voluntary charities.
"It will be hard for volunteers and Meals on Wheels, and op shops," he said.
"They're really going to cop it because the money comes out of the pockets of volunteers."
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.