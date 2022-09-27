Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Taxis face 'hellish' decision over whether to keep or dispose of wheelchair fleet

By David Chapman
Updated September 27 2022 - 7:03am, first published 5:30am
Bendigo Taxis wheelchair fleet is under threat from the return of the full fuel excise.

The future of Bendigo Taxis' wheelchair fleet is under serious threat with the imminent return of the full fuel excise.

