PHIL Ryan and Jasmine Condliffe have claimed Calivil United's top football and netball honours for the 2022 LVFNL season.
Ryan, a newcomer to the Demons this season, capped a brilliant season in red and blue across half back by winning the senior football best and fairest ahead of forward Jake Lawry.
It was the second year in a row Lawry has finished runner-up in the award.
Ryan was the lone Demons player named in the LVFNL team of the year, earning his spot at centre half back, and was rarely outside his club's best players each round.
In other senior football awards, Mitch Deering won most consistent, while Mikey Maxey picked up the coaches award.
Equal fourth in this season's Helen Ward Medal count alongside team-mate Amy Ryan, Condliffe was rewarded for a remarkably consistent season with a win in the A-grade netball best and fairest.
Goal attack/wing attack Tia Steen was the runner-up, while Condliffe, fellow defender Michelle Balic and goal shooter Mia McCrann-Peters shared the best in finals award.
Amy Ryan won the coaches award in a season in which the Demons finished in third place on the ladder.
Junior netball best and fairest awards were won by Ava Maxted (15-and-under) and Georgia Mangan (17-and-under).
In other major awards, club and netball stalwart Kellie Anset was awarded life membership.
A-grade netball co-coach Karen Pascoe was named best club person and Gemma Maxted won the James Cartwright Memorial Award, which is presented to a footballer or netballer - aged 18 years or younger - who goes out of their way to support the club through unsolicited deeds and shows an enormous amount of club spirit.
13-and-under - most disciplined: Ruby Cullen; coaches award: Georgia Pascoe.
15-and-under - best and fairest: Ava Maxted; runner-up: Layla Pearce; most disciplined: Macey Vinnicombe; coaches award: Jorja Lawry.
17-and-under - best and fairest: Georgia Mangan; runner-up: Stephanie Demeo; most disciplined: Gemma Maxted; coaches award: Libby Clymo; best in finals: Keira Lawry
C-reserve - best and fairest Molly Maher; runner-up: Hannah Ilsley; coaches award: Molly Maher.
C-grade - best and fairest: Maddison Villiva; runner-up: Tash Gill-Symons; coaches award: Zoe Hicks
B-grade - best and fairest: Nicole Rogers; runners up: Bridget Baker and Mila Grant; coaches award: Kyndalin Smith
A-grade - best and fairest: Jasmine Condliffe; runner up: Tia Steen; best in finals: Mia McCrann-Peters, Jasmine Condliffe, Michelle Balic; coaches award: Amy Ryan.
Bev Wild Perpetual Umpiring Trophy: Hannah Ilsley.
Richards rookie of the year: Akeily Pearce.
Milestones: Tia Steen, Hollie Alford (150 games); Kyndalin Smith, Tegan Christian (100 games).
Reserves - best and fairest: Cody Anderson; runner-up: Jheuban Medina; coaches award: Ned Cartwright; most consistent: Jayden Manderson.
Seniors - best and fairest: Phil Ryan; runner-up: Jake Lawry; coaches award: Mikey Maxey; most consistent: Mitch Deering.
Milestones: Jordan Lea, Evan Ritchie (200 games); Brady Coates (150 games)
Best club person: Karen Pascoe.
James Cartwright Memorial Award: Gemma Maxted.
Life membership: Kellie Anset.
