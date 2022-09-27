Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Phil Ryan, Jasmine Condliffe crowned Calivil United best and fairest winners

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 27 2022 - 4:34am, first published 12:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PHIL Ryan and Jasmine Condliffe have claimed Calivil United's top football and netball honours for the 2022 LVFNL season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.